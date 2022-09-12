Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Adding Even More Characters To Its Gigantic Roster

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga already had a staggering number of characters from the core Star Wars films in its collection, and a new update will increase the size of that roster to galactic levels. Announced at the Disney D23 expo, six new character packs will be added to the TT Games developed title, throwing in heroes and villains from series such as Star Wars: Rebels, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Clone Wars, and the upcoming Andor series.

Reva, Cassian Andor, and Captain Rex are just some of the 30-plus new characters that'll be available through these DLC packs in November, which cost $3 each. Alternatively, the Character Collection 1 and 2 bundle is available for $25, and each collection can be purchased separately for $15 each.

The Galactic Edition includes 6 new packs in Character Collection 2, plus the 7 original packs from Character Collection 1. Players that purchase the game digitally can also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi™ playable character that is not available for purchase à la carte. pic.twitter.com/cSLpOKR5Vs — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) September 9, 2022

If you missed the game when it first came out, the new Galactic Edition of the Skywalker Saga will launch on November 1 and will include every playable character in the game. This version will be priced at $80 on console and $70 on PC.

Other games announced at D23 on the weekend include a Captain America and Black Panther team-up being headed up by Uncharted director Amy Hennig, a new release date for Marvel's Midnight Suns, and a visual novel Tron game.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been a smash hit since its release, and earned positive reviews when it launched in April. "Much like the way early Lego Star Wars games set a tone for where the franchise would explore next, and how it would do so, The Skywalker Saga feels like the epitome of all the lessons learnt along the way while also setting up for the future," Alessandro Barbosa wrote in GameSpot's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review. "The intimate new camera angle and expanded combat breathe life into a familiar formula, while the linear levels feature a pleasing mix of puzzles and combat that are peppered with sharp humor."