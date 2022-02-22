Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Has Weapons Literally Go "Pew Pew" With Special Option Turned On

After years of development and some delays, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally releases on April 5. Warner Bros. Games has released a new behind-the-scenes video for the game that reveals more about the origins and inspirations for the project, and also contains some insight into the game's Easter eggs.

In particular, players will be able to switch all weapon sounds to mouth noises. So yes, you'll be able to fire a blaster and it will emit the sound "pew pew." The game also includes silly-sounding lightsaber sounds inspired by the noises kids make when having play-fights in the backyard. You can see the developers talk about this and make the sounds in the video below, at around 4:15.

The Skywalker Saga also has a "mumble mode" that players can toggle on. This is meant to make the game sound like the older entries in the series, which relied on mumble sounds to depict what characters were saying. This option is available from the Skywalker Saga menu, and you can get a glimpse in the video above.

In January, it was reported that developer TT Games had "extensive crunch" as a result of The Skywalker Saga's numerous delays. Some developers spoke about "breaking down outside of work hours because of the workload and some of the stresses they were under."

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on April 5 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. If you're curious about which version to buy, check out GameSpot's Skywalker Saga preorder guide. You can also read GameSpot's interview with the developer about The Skywalker Saga's massive combat changes, adding British humor, and more.