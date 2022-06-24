Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Drops To Lowest Price Yet

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has only been available for a couple months, but it’s already seeing a massive price cut. Head over to Green Man Gaming today and you’ll find The Skywalker Saga listed for just $32--the lowest price since launch. While The Skywalker Saga is part of Steam's Summer Sale, you're saving more money by purchasing it through GMG. Best of all? You'll still get a Steam key.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $32+ Both the standard and deluxe editions are included in Green Man Gaming's promotion. The standard edition is available for just under $32. The deluxe edition might be the way to go, though. It's on sale for only $38 and comes with seven DLC packs. See at Green Man Gaming

The Skywalker Saga is the latest Lego product from TT Games. It gives you a chance to play through all nine Skywalker storylines--unlocking more than 300 playable characters as you go. You can also commandeer over 100 vehicles to help you explore nearly two dozen planets. Our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review found it to be an enjoyable experience, largely due to some changes to the standard Lego formula.

“The Skywalker Saga feels like the epitome of all the lessons learnt along the way while also setting up for the future,” wrote critic Alessandro Barbosa. “The intimate new camera angle and expanded combat breathe life into a familiar formula, while the linear levels feature a pleasing mix of puzzles and combat that are peppered with sharp humor.”