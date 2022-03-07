Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC Includes The Mandalorian And Young Lando

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga celebrates several decades of the iconic sci-fi franchise, and if nine films' worth of gameplay isn't enough for you, then the good news is that post-launch DLC will flesh that galaxy out even further. Sadly, there's no content dedicated specifically to the real MVP of Star Wars, Jar Jar Binks.

What will be available though are multiple character packs, which can be purchased individually or as part of the Character Collection. The Mandalorian content features the fan-favorite mercenary as a playable character and Grogu as a non-playable character. Sorry to burst your Force-bubble, Baby Yoda fans.

For the Solo: A Star Wars Story character pack, you'll be able to play as the younger versions of Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian, as well as Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest. These two packs will be available from launch day.

The Classic Characters pack will be available for everyone on April 19, while The Trooper Pack is a bonus early access collection of Imperial characters for anyone who preordered the digital version of the game. and will then be released to everyone else from May 4.

Also out on April 19 is the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story pack and Star Wars Day on May 4 will add has two more character packs from The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Bad Batch, expanding the roster to a size that puts Anakin Skywalker's Midichlorian-count to shame. Hey, it's still canon.

This is the way.

Gallery

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga character packs

The Mandalorian

Grogu (non-playable)

Greef Karga

Cara Dune

IG-11

Kuiil

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Han Solo

Chewbacca

Lando Calrissian

Qi’ra

Tobias Beckett

Enfys Nest

Classic Characters

Luke Skywalker

Princess Leia

Han Solo

Darth Vader

Lando Calrissian

The Trooper Pack

Death Trooper

Incinerator Trooper

Range Trooper

Imperial Shore Trooper

Mimban Stormtrooper

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jyn Erso

Bodhi Rook

Cassian Andor

K-2SO

Chirrut Imwe

Baze Malbu

Director Krennic

The Mandalorian Season 2

Ahsoka Tano

Boba Fett

Bo Katan

Fennec Shand

Moff Gideon

The Bad Batch

Hunter

Wrecker

Tech

Crosshair

Echo

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on April 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, and Switch. While some of the news surrounding the game and its ambitious scope has been positive--like weapons that literally make "pew pew" noises--there have been reports of an intense crunch culture at developer TT Games and allegations of constant developer burnout.