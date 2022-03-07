Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC Includes The Mandalorian And Young Lando
Characters from several Star Wars spin-off movies and TV series will be available as DLC after the launch of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga celebrates several decades of the iconic sci-fi franchise, and if nine films' worth of gameplay isn't enough for you, then the good news is that post-launch DLC will flesh that galaxy out even further. Sadly, there's no content dedicated specifically to the real MVP of Star Wars, Jar Jar Binks.
What will be available though are multiple character packs, which can be purchased individually or as part of the Character Collection. The Mandalorian content features the fan-favorite mercenary as a playable character and Grogu as a non-playable character. Sorry to burst your Force-bubble, Baby Yoda fans.
For the Solo: A Star Wars Story character pack, you'll be able to play as the younger versions of Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian, as well as Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest. These two packs will be available from launch day.
The Classic Characters pack will be available for everyone on April 19, while The Trooper Pack is a bonus early access collection of Imperial characters for anyone who preordered the digital version of the game. and will then be released to everyone else from May 4.
Also out on April 19 is the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story pack and Star Wars Day on May 4 will add has two more character packs from The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Bad Batch, expanding the roster to a size that puts Anakin Skywalker's Midichlorian-count to shame. Hey, it's still canon.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga character packs
The Mandalorian
- Grogu (non-playable)
- Greef Karga
- Cara Dune
- IG-11
- Kuiil
Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Han Solo
- Chewbacca
- Lando Calrissian
- Qi’ra
- Tobias Beckett
- Enfys Nest
Classic Characters
- Luke Skywalker
- Princess Leia
- Han Solo
- Darth Vader
- Lando Calrissian
The Trooper Pack
- Death Trooper
- Incinerator Trooper
- Range Trooper
- Imperial Shore Trooper
- Mimban Stormtrooper
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Jyn Erso
- Bodhi Rook
- Cassian Andor
- K-2SO
- Chirrut Imwe
- Baze Malbu
- Director Krennic
The Mandalorian Season 2
- Ahsoka Tano
- Boba Fett
- Bo Katan
- Fennec Shand
- Moff Gideon
The Bad Batch
- Hunter
- Wrecker
- Tech
- Crosshair
- Echo
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on April 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, and Switch. While some of the news surrounding the game and its ambitious scope has been positive--like weapons that literally make "pew pew" noises--there have been reports of an intense crunch culture at developer TT Games and allegations of constant developer burnout.
