Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Delayed Indefinitely

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been delayed, and a new release date has not been announced. Developer TT Games revealed that the studio needs more time to get the game where it needs to be.

As such, it won't release this spring as previously scheduled. "All of us at TT Games are working hard to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best Lego game, but we're going to need more time to do it," the developer said. The studio also thanked fans for their continued patience. The game was originally announced and shown off back at E3 2019, so it has been a very long time coming.

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/tCDV9Ikftd — TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

The Skywalker Saga is unlike any Lego Star Wars game that came before it, and it's truly a massive game, featuring nearly 500 Star Wars characters.

The game allows players to start the game at any point in the Saga, so you can skip the prequels or even jump right into The Last Jedi if you want to. It will also include space combat missions, and the whole game is brand-new, so don't expect to retread missions from previous Lego Star Wars games.

Whenever it's ready, The Skywalker Saga will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The Skywalker Saga is just the latest big game to be delayed so far in 2021--check out GameSpot's list of delayed games to learn more. You can also check out GameSpot's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pre-order guide.

The last Lego Star Wars title was Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2016. It received a 7/10 in GameSpot's review.