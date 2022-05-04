Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Adds DLC For Mandalorian S2, Bad Batch

The Lego Star Wars game grows with the launch of additional DLC packs for purchase.

By on

Comments

It is May 4 (AKA Star Wars Day), and to celebrate, Warner Bros. Games has released new DLC for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The new DLC packs add characters from The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch.

The Mandalorian DLC pack adds Season 2 characters like Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon. The Bad Batch DLC bundle, meanwhile, features Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

These are just the latest DLC bundles for The Skywalker Saga, which already added expansions including characters from The Mandalorian Season 1, Rogue One, and Solo, as well as various other "classic" Star Wars characters and troopers.

The Skywalker Saga launched on April 5 and has sold more than 3 million copies over its first two weeks. The sprawling game features stories and characters from across all nine Skywalker Saga films.

The Skywalker Saga was developed by TT Games alongside Lucasfilm Games. The game was delayed numerous times before it finally launched in early April. These delays reportedly led to "extensive crunch" for developers at TT Games, with some developers reportedly "breaking down outside of work hours because of the workload and some of the stresses they were under."

For more, check out GameSpot's The Skywalker Saga review as well as GameSpot's roundup of the best Lego games of all time.

In other Star Wars Day news, a bunch of games, Lego, collectibles, and more are on sale. Additionally, a new trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show is here.

