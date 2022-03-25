Lego Bricktales Is A New Puzzle Game From The Studio Behind Bridge Constructor

Video games based on Lego have primarily been the domain of developer Traveler's Tales for many years now, but there's a new challenger on the block in the form of Lego Bricktales. Developed by Bridge Constructor series studio Clockstone and published by Thunderful, Lego Bricktales takes place across a series of Lego dioramas. Each biome has a few puzzles to solve, and you'll be able to build your way out of any predicaments using Lego.

You can create fully-functioning gadgets and vehicles across the jungle, desert, city corner, medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean island locations, or you can build something that's pleasing to the eye. The choice is yours, and the more you explore these environments, the more blocks you'll unlock for your personal builds and missions that you can take part in.

"After more than two years, it feels incredible to finally announce what we have been working on behind closed doors," Thunderful VP Dieter Schoeller said in a statement. "With Lego Bricktales, we've made it our mission to tap into what it is that makes Lego play so special. Our intuitive brick-by-brick building mechanic allows players to engage with Lego bricks in a video game the same way the toys have been inspiring people's imagination and creativity for decades."

Outside of the game's story mode, Lego Bricktales will also have a sandbox mode for getting creative. A release date and platforms haven't been revealed yet, although next month will see the launch of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in case you're looking for another Lego video game.