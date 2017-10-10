Legends Of Tomorrow Season 3 trailer: Kid Flash And Gorilla Grodd Are Coming

Are you ready to step back aboard the Waverider and see how Legends of Tomorrow is going to screw up time this year? A sizzle reel for Season 3 has been released ahead of the premiere and it gives away a lot of the surprises the series has in store.

When Season 2 ended, it was with the time-traveling misfit Legends arriving back in modern day, only to realize they've changed the timeline so much that dinosaurs are still terrorizing the planet. Now they have to fix everything they've broken. Unfortunately, it won't be that easy.

The Legends have seemingly been replaced. Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) is back, but this time with his new team, the Time Bureau. "Your services are no longer required," he tells Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and the rest of the Legends, as his new by-the-book crew sets out to correct the mistakes in the timeline. Don't expect them to simply back down in the face of Hunter's arrival, though.

Instead, based on the sizzle reel, they're going to get into bigger adventures than ever before and further prove why this is the most fun TV series set in the DC universe. Whether it's joining the circus, fighting vampires, or landing in the middle of the Vietnam War, nothing if off-limits for Legends of Tomorrow.

What's more, Season 3 will bring some very familiar faces to fans into the fold. Not only is Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) returning as one of the year's villains, he will be joined by Gorilla Grodd--making the jump to the show from The Flash. Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) will also be back and, based on this trailer, even Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) is making an appearance.

Once character missing from the trailer that has been confirmed to appear at some point in Season 3 is John Constantine (Matt Ryan). This will be the second time Ryan, who played the role on NBC's Constantine, will bring the master of the occult to The CW. He last appeared during Season 4 of Arrow and will also star in an animated series on the CW Seed streaming platform.

Legends of Tomorrow premieres Tuesday, October 10, at 9 PM on The CW.