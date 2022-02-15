Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.2.0 Notes: Embark On A Curious Journey

Riot Games has released the patch notes for Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.2.0, and players have a brand-new expansion--along with four new heroes--coming their way.

A Curious Journey is the name of the new expansion, which will include 48 new cards and conclude the Beyond the Bandlewood set. Among those new cards are four new Champions making their Legends of Runeterra debut: Galio, Gnar, Udyr, and Yuumi.

A Yuumi and Pantheon deck bundle is among the additions coming with Patch 3.2.0.

The other notable addition in patch 3.2.0 is two new keyword mechanics: Attach and Formidable. Units with Attach can "attach" themselves to other units, which will provide that unit with the attached card's stats and abilities. Formidable, meanwhile, can attack using their current Health as their power instead of the Power level listed on the card.

The Legends of Runeterra 3.2.0 patch--including the A Curious Journey expansion--will go live February 16 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The full list of patch notes is below.

Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.2.0 Notes

New Expansion - A Curious Journey

Ava’s journey has reached its thrilling conclusion, and she’s brought with her a few mementos from her adventure, including the final expansion of the Beyond the Bandlewood set

A Curious Journey! A Curious Journey contains 48 collectible cards, including four new champions - Gnar, Yuumi, Galio, and Udyr, and two new keywords - Attach & Formidable. Learn more about everything coming in the expansion in the details below, and get ready to complete your adventure in A Curious Journey, playable at approximately 11AM PT on February 16!



New Cards

Over the past week, we’ve been revealing all of the cards being added in A Curious Journey. Head to one of the galleries below to get the full list of new cards and start building your day 1 decks! Mobalytics DAK.GG



New Keywords: Attach & Formidable

Support your units in an entirely new way with Attach ! Units with Attach can be played on the board as a normal unit, or can Attach to an allied unit, providing that unit with the attached unit’s stats and keywords, amongst other bonuses depending on the card. Using Attach counts as targeting an allied unit and triggers effects like Fated, providing even more power!

! Units with Attach can be played on the board as a normal unit, or can Attach to an allied unit, providing that unit with the attached unit’s stats and keywords, amongst other bonuses depending on the card. Using Attach counts as targeting an allied unit and triggers effects like Fated, providing even more power! Formidable units turn bulk into brawn, and Strike using their current Health instead of their Power. Because they’ll get worn down through clashing with enemy units, be sure to keep Formidable units healthy to make the most out of them!

Sunsetting Expeditions

Starting in patch 3.2.0, we’re beginning to sunset Expeditions by removing the weekly cap on fully-rewarded runs, which also means Free Play is no longer available due to the lack of a weekly cap. Expedition Tokens are also being removed from the Weekly Vault and the new player 7-day login bonus. In May, with the release of patch 3.8.0, Expeditions will no longer be accessible, so be sure to spend your remaining Expedition Tokens before then. For more information, please refer to the original announcement article.

New Challenges, Quests, and AI Decks

New Challenges and Quests have been added to introduce the keywords, archetypes, and champions being added in Magic Misadventures. Additional AI decks featuring cards added in the expansion have also been added to the Vs. AI opponent pool.

The Path of Champions Updates

Gnar & Yuumi have been added as selectable champions in The Path of Champions.

Card Updates

Our next major set of card updates is scheduled for patch 3.4.0 on March 30, but before then, as part of the launch of A Curious Journey, we wanted to take this as an opportunity to release a small number of balance changes, along with some additional comments & context from designer Alexzandros Lee!

The start of a new set is an exciting and wild time. A full on fiesta of whatever craziness people want to jam into a deck and take into queue. Previous meta decks, however, tend to punish that. The goal of these changes is to help address those decks enough that players don’t feel punished for trying the new things, while also making sure that as the meta gets refined it doesn’t return to the old hotness.

Champions

Ahri (Level 1 & Level 2) Base Stats (Level 1): 2|3 → 2|2 Base Stats (Level 2): 3|4 → 3|3 Ahri’s been an elusive target to pin down for most decks. This change makes her more susceptible to targeted removal, and makes it easier to set up blocks against her that can take her out. It also means that if the Ahri player wants to keep her alive they’ll need to invest more resources in protecting her, which should strain their mana and open up windows to disrupt the rest of their board.



Followers, Spells, and Landmarks

Iceborn Legacy Change: 5 cost Burst Speed → 6 cost Focus Speed We loved seeing the deck building that came about from this card but we want to make it a bit less abusable. The mana cost increase should push out how early it can be combo’d with other buffs, providing a bigger window for other decks to prepare for the onslaught of Poros / Spiders / Sand Soldiers, and of course Slotbots. We’re also moving the spell speed to Focus. While this won’t impact winrate /that/ much because it’s commonly used pre-combat to force lethal, this does help reduce some of the play against anxiety of potential “Surprise you’re dead” situations when they could use it as a combat trick.

Wounded Whiteflame Base Stats: 2|4 → 2|3 Pantheon decks are already performing quite well, and with the release of A Curious Journey he is getting further support with Yuumi. This change is aimed at pulling out some power from the Fated package to give the deck room to flourish without becoming the de facto best deck by way of it’s natural predators getting weaker. The reason for this change over others is that Whiteflame tends to be a core part of the Fated deck and can easily take over games with how quickly it can grow out of range of most removal. Reducing its health should provide a bigger window where the opponent can deal with it.

Kinkou Wayfinder Change: 4 cost 2|3 Allegiance: Summon 2 different 1 cost allies from your deck. → 4-cost 3|3 Allegiance: Summon a 1 cost ally from your deck. Kinkou has proven to be an absolute value engine monster when paired with repeat recall. While we don’t usually like hitting the same card multiple times if we can get away with it, it’s clear that Wayfinder is a key part of the more abusive plays we’ve seen from the Ahri/Kennen/Mono Ionia decks. This change should reduce how easily they can refill the board with value while also opening up the ability for players to consider other regions beyond splashing purely for combat tricks.



Region Road Updates

Region Roads for Bandle City, Freljord, and Demacia have been extended.

Personalization

The following personalization items are available with this patch in the Store or Arcade Battle

Event Pass:

Champion Skins Arcade Anivia Alternate art, level-up animation, and Skill VFX Arcade Miss Fortune Alternate art, level-up animation, and Skill VFX Arcade Quinn Alternate art for Quinn & Valor Battle Boss Ziggs Alternate art Arcade Gnar Alternate art Arcade Hecarim Alternate art Battle Boss Nocturne Alternate art Final Boss Veigar Alternate art This skin can be earned by purchasing the Premium Arcade Battle Event Pass, reaching the final node, and defeating Veigar in an explosive final boss fight!



Boards The Final Stage The final boss awaits. This board is always equipped with an exclusive Mega Robo-Veigar Guardian, interactive elements, special visual effects, and music.

Guardians Storm Don’t underestimate her wings of steel. Guardian Personality: Sharp Loves: Flying in a V-shaped formation Dark Storm Stealth mode, activate. Guardian Personality: Stealthy Skill: Spying Hector He’ll catch up to Hecarim, just you wait! Guardian Personality: Gallant Loves: Polishing his armor Voxel Chip Found in the Voxel Forest, this unassuming critter is Arcadia’s oldest specimen. Guardian Personality: Foundational Eats: Pixels

Card Backs Bullet Birds 2 Arcade Anivia Arcade Miss Fortune Final Boss Veigar

Emotes Eject! “That hurt.” Rage Mode “MEGA GNARRR!!” Just You Wait “MWAHAHAHAHA!” It’s Nothing “Don’t worry, everything will be okay… right?”

Bundles Arcade Battle Event Pass Only you can protect Arcadia from a final Game Over. Ready to fight? Purchase before March 2 to get an exclusive quest that awards 10 Arcade Tokens and a Rare Prismatic Chest! The event pass grants access to an upgraded event path with premium rewards and immediately unlocks the Hector Guardian. All unlockable rewards can be viewed on the Event rewards road. Play games to earn Arcade Tokens and unlock more rewards! Event ends and pass expires March 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Game, START! Bundle Choose your fighter. This bundle contains: Arcade Anivia Arcade Miss Fortune Battle Boss Ziggs Battle Boss Nocturne Arcade Hecarim Arcade Quinn Arcade Gnar Champion cards for all of the above champions



Deck Bundles

Time for magic! Overwhelm your enemies with whimsical Bandle City buffs and the might of the Unbreakable Spear. Bundle includes a deck featuring Yuumi and Pantheon.



Expeditions

New archetypes, champions, and cards from A Curious Journey have been added to Expeditions.

Miscellaneous

The ranked season for Magic Misadventures has concluded, and A Curious Journey is underway! Collect your ranked rewards depending on your performance, including an exclusive Magic Misadventures icon from the previous season in the Loot popup on the home screen.

Startup splash screen background has been changed from red to black based on player feedback.

Bugfixes