Legends Of Runeterra 3.3.0 Patch Notes Are All Bug Fixes As Riot Goes AFK In March

Riot Games has released the Legends of Runeterra 3.3.0 patch today, this time focusing solely on squashing a few bugs before a major update in the next patch.

The focus on bug fixes comes as Riot prepares to "go AFK" for a week in March, shutting down all normal operations in an attempt "to connect, reflect, and discuss our goals during a series of company-wide meetings." Many of Riot's games will see the normal patch cadence change for the month, Legends of Runeterra included.

The latest LoR patch is all about squashing bugs.

Some of the bugs fixed in the Legends of Runeterra 3.3.0 patch include changes to Yuumi's Prowling Projectile, issues with Gorlith not being unblockable when he should have been, and more. The full list of bug fixes is below:

Fixed a few crashes related to the Attach keyword.

Fixed an issue where Gorlith the Unscalable could be blocked by units that shouldn’t have been able to block the attack.

Fixed a few VO bugs with Udyr and Murkwolf Shaman.

Dance of Tusks will now correctly display the Skill icon instead of the Fast icon.

Uncommitted blockers that gain Can't Block from Wrath of the Freljord at Burst speed are now correctly returned to the back row.

Yuumi's Prowling Projectile can no longer target a friendly unit to deal damage.

Corrected a typo on Tusk Speaker’s flavor text.

Enemy AI will now attempt to defensively stop Gorlith the Unscalable.

Fixed an issue where multiple Bullet Times in play would cause an excessive amount of camera shake and permanently reposition the camera FOV.

When a Blade is in play and recalled with a Shadow or Ephemeral copy in its place, the Blade will now be correctly Obliterated.

Fixed several UI, UX, and general visual bugs to improve game clarity and player experience.

The next Legends of Runeterra patch, 3.4.0, will include major balance updates, the Magma Chamber arena, Infernal cosmetics, and more according to the patch notes. The previous Legends of Runeterra patch, 3.2.0 introduced a new expansion called A Curious Journey to the game, along with a new champion Ahri and more.

Legends of Runeterra is a collectible card game set in the League of Legends universe available on PC and mobile devices. It features multiple Champions and locations from LoL's extensive lore as players duel in one-on-one matches.