Legendary Anime Director Hayao Miyazaki To Make New Movie

When the Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli shut its doors for an indefinite hiatus in 2014, it seemed like it was the end of an era for the legendary studio. However, it has now been confirmed that Ghibli is to resume film production, and veteran director Hayao Miyazaki has started working on a new project.

According to Empire, Ghibli announced Miyazaki's involvement in a new movie in a press statement. It revealed that the production studio had been reopened via a small ceremony last month, with Miyazaki gathering the studio's main team together to discuss his ideas for the new project. It was reported earlier this year that Miyazaki was planning his return, and it is definitely now happening.

Empire also states that Ghibli has started recruiting new artists and production will begin later this year. There is no confirmation about what Miyazaki's next movie will be, but it is rumored that it could be Boro the Caterpillar. Boro is a project that the director starting developing many years ago and was originally envisaged as a short film.

The director's last film to date was The Wind Rises, which was released in 2013. In 2002 he won the Best Animated Feature Oscar for Spirited Away, and is also known for such anime classics as My Neighbor Tororo, Howl's Moving Castle, and Princess Mononoke.

Although Ghibli ceased feature film production, it has continued to operate in other mediums. It produced last year's animated series Ronja, the Robber's Daughter for Amazon, which was directed by Miyazaki's son Goro. In addition, it co-financed the recent, acclaimed French animated film The Red Turtle.