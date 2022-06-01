Legend Of Mana's Elazul And Lady Blackpearl Coming To Echoes Of Mana

Square Enix's mobile game, Echoes of Mana, has released new content. Players can now obtain Lady Blackpearl from the Legend of Mana. She is part of the new scenario event, "Searching for Lost Luster," that will also feature Elazul as an ally.

The new scenario event "Searching for Lost Luster" will be available until June 30. Players will have the opportunity to complete quests and collect event points(EP and High-Level EP) that can be traded for grand rewards at the EP Trader. In addition to that, players can also receive a 3-star Ally Elazul (Young Jumi Knight Ver.) from "Legend of Mana" and a 3-star memory gem "Show of Faith."

Echoes of Mana is free-to-play

Chapter 6: In a Patchworked World, Main Quest is now available for all players alongside the scenario event. In Chapter 6, players will continue their search for the Mana Sword and explore new echos while guided by the two young girls. You'll also encounter Elazul from Legend of Mana and Keldric from Dawn of Mana.

The "Searching for Lost Luster" scenario event will be available until June 30. In this event, you'll have the chance to obtain a 4-star Lady Blackpearl(Jumi's Finest Ver.) from Legend of Mana, a 4-star ally Hawkeye (Pride of Thieves Ver.) from Trials of Mana, and a 4-star memory gem "Chasing the Light."

Echoes of Mana is a free-to-play mobile action RPG game downloaded 1.5 million times since its launch in April. You can download it now on the Apple App Store or Google Play.