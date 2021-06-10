Left 4 Dead, Portal 2 Devs New Game, The Anacrusis, Revealed For PC And Xbox Game Pass

Developer Stray Bombay Company, led by Left 4 Dead and Portal 2 writer Chet Faliszek, has unveiled its first game during the Sumer Game Fest livestream. It's a first-person alien shooter called The Anacrusis and it's coming to PC and Xbox consoles, as well as Game Pass, this fall.

The Anacrusis plops players onboard a '70s-styled spaceship where a team of four must cooperate together, shooting hordes of aliens to survive. You will have an assortment of weapons at your disposal, from rifles to pistols, as well as perks that can be equipped to deal with the aliens horde.

The game will feature a crossplay between PC and Xbox consoles, as well as the ability for players to share perks with newcomers. In addition to familiar weaponry, players will have access to more sci-fi guns such as arc lightning shooters and vortex grenades. Furthermore, the characters aren't divvied up into a class-specific structure, suggesting that perks are relegated to the character players select.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Faliszek said fun and the social aspects were core to The Anacrusis's design.

"We want people to have fun," Faliszek said. "We want you to hang out with your friends. We want it to be social. That is our number one goal. And so how do we do that? And we do try to do that through all of our systems."

