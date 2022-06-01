Lechonk Debuts In New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer, Pandemonium Ensues

The second Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has been released by the Pokemon Company, and along with a November 18 release date and some new gameplay, a few new Pokemon made their debut, including a pint-sized porker that already has the internet going ham.

The first new Pokemon shown was Pawmi, a tiny yellow Electric-type Pokemon (that isn't Pikachu) and "generates electricity by rubbing its cheeks, then it shocks its opponents by touching them with the pads on its forepaws."

The second of the trio was Smoliv--a "small olive" as its name suggests--which is a Grass- and Normal-type hybrid. The trailer showed the player catching a Smoliv without engaging in battle, suggesting the free-roaming mechanics of Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be returning in Scarlet and Violet.

The final new non-legendary Pokemon is the wonderfully-named Lechonk, a small Normal-type pig with dark skin. While the two legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon were eventually unveiled, it seems Lechonk is building a legend of its own, as the internet's reaction to its new swine soulmate has been fast and fierce.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest chapters in the Pokemon franchise, introducing a new region and new Pokemon to the series. The games will launch for Nintendo Switch on November 18.

