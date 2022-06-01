Lechonk Debuts In New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer, Pandemonium Ensues
The little piglet premiered with four other Pokemon in the game's new trailer.
The second Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has been released by the Pokemon Company, and along with a November 18 release date and some new gameplay, a few new Pokemon made their debut, including a pint-sized porker that already has the internet going ham.
The first new Pokemon shown was Pawmi, a tiny yellow Electric-type Pokemon (that isn't Pikachu) and "generates electricity by rubbing its cheeks, then it shocks its opponents by touching them with the pads on its forepaws."
Free PlayStation Plus Games For June 2022 Leaked | GameSpot News Great Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss Air Twister Reveal Trailer Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2022 Livestream JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Jotaro Kujo Character Trailer Diablo Immortal - Everything to Know What To Expect From Summer Game Fest And Other June Gaming Events Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet | Official Second Trailer JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Jonathan Joestar Character Trailer Yomawari: Lost in the Dark - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Release Date Trailer Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown x TEKKEN 7 Collaboration Pack
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
The second of the trio was Smoliv--a "small olive" as its name suggests--which is a Grass- and Normal-type hybrid. The trailer showed the player catching a Smoliv without engaging in battle, suggesting the free-roaming mechanics of Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be returning in Scarlet and Violet.
The final new non-legendary Pokemon is the wonderfully-named Lechonk, a small Normal-type pig with dark skin. While the two legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon were eventually unveiled, it seems Lechonk is building a legend of its own, as the internet's reaction to its new swine soulmate has been fast and fierce.
Charizard has been my favorite Pokémon since I was a child…— Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) June 1, 2022
But that might’ve just changed.
Lechonk is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/DTXXaBG98L
I WOULD DIE FOR LECHONK 🐖— Rozoken (@Rozoken) June 1, 2022
goodbye rockruff— 🇵🇭 Lechonk Supremacy // COMMS: 4/5 (@Kanikazinx) June 1, 2022
i found my forever pokemon
LECHONK pic.twitter.com/qoV9U0lZUv
THEY NAMED THIS MF LECHONK LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/XwUzkWC7VE— Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) June 1, 2022
Lechonk fanclub, assemble #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/P38YNWVwIb— le_castor (@le_castorr) June 1, 2022
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest chapters in the Pokemon franchise, introducing a new region and new Pokemon to the series. The games will launch for Nintendo Switch on November 18.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation