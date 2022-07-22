LeBron Slams Into MultiVersus July 26, Rick And Morty Coming In Season 1

Warner Bros. held a special panel for its crossover fighting game MultiVersus at San Diego Comic Con, where three new characters were announced as part of the game's first season: the space-faring duo Rick and Morty, as well as Space Jam's LeBron.

LeBron--notably without "James" in his name, suggesting this is the Space Jam character and not the multiple-time NBA MVP--will enter the game first on July 26. Morty Smith will join the roster at the start of Season 1 two weeks later, while Rick Sanchez's release date has not yet been confirmed.

MultiVersus - LeBron Character Reveal

A brief gameplay reveal for LeBron was also released, showing off his basketball-themed moveset both in his trademark Tune Squad uniform and a cowboy-themed alternate. The video also gives brief snippets of other new features, including a Rick and Morty-themed stage.

Early access of the MultiVersus open beta began for select players on July 19, with a number of changes made to the roster after the closed alpha test in May. The beta will open to everyone on July 26, with Season 1 beginning with Morty Smith on August 9.

The MultiVersus open beta will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Players can still earn a code to the early access phase by watching Twitch streams of the game to earn a code via a Twitch Drop.

