Learn To Draw Comics Like A Pro With This Training Guide

Do you love comics and comic book characters? Have you ever thought about maybe creating your own comic book? Or do you enjoy drawing and find the comic style of animation interesting? If you answered yes to any of those questions or if you just want to pick up a new skill at an incredible deal, this course bundle is for you.

The Learn To Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle is exactly what it sounds like. These courses will teach even a total beginner to the practice of drawing how to produce their very own lively and engaging comic book characters. And right now, the entire bundle is available for only $19.99. The courses included in this bundle have a combined value of $800 (that's a savings of 97%).

This training bundle is intensive and covers everything you need to know to get started drawing your own original comic book characters. The bundle includes four courses totaling 181 lessons over more than 30 hours of instruction. Students will learn the basics of figure drawing, drawing dynamic characters, digital painting, and how to master drawing heads.

All of the courses are taught by Robert Marzullo. Marzullo has worked in art for his entire adult life, creating comic books, character concepts, and freelance digital art. Along the way, Marzullo felt he wanted to share what he knew about the craft and the industry with aspiring artists. He wrote a book entitled "Learn to Draw Action Heroes" and has had more than 35,000 students take his online courses. And students love the engaging way he teaches his craft, giving his courses average ratings of 4.5 - 4.6/5 stars.

Drawing is an incredibly rewarding hobby, but it is a craft. And like all crafts the skills necessary to do it well must be learned. Learn these from one of the leading industry professionals with this incredible bundle.

