Learn To DJ Like A Pro With This Bundle Of Expert-Led Classes

The Premium DJing and Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton + Logic Pro is a one-stop shop for learning all you need to know about DJing and modern music production. And right now, this bootcamp is available for only $49.99. The combined value of all the courses in this bundle is $1,791 (that's a savings of 97%).

This bundle is deep. It includes nine courses totaling 492 lessons across 56 hours of instruction. Students learn everything from the basics to more advanced music production and DJ techniques. Some of the topics covered are music production in both Logic Pro X and Ableton Live 10, mastering audio control and sound mixing, courses on song and lyric writing, and music industry and business courses for the aspiring music professional.

The courses are all taught by Thomas George. George is a talented and accomplished music producer, composer, and audio engineer. He has a master's degree in music production and a bachelor's in music composition and has more than 10 years of experience working in the music industry as both a writer and a producer.

Whether you want to pursue producing music professionally or as a hobby, this bundle has lots to offer. Learn a new skill or take control of your future career with this incredible training bundle .

Prices subject to change.

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.