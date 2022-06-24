Learn To Code For Just $45 With This All-In-One Course Bundle
From Python and SQL to JavaScript and more, this bundle has over 200 hours of coursework.
Programming has quickly become one of the most sought-after skills in today’s professional marketplace. If you’re looking to break into this sector without breaking your bank, consider checking out the All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle, which offers nearly 2,000 lessons for just $45.
The amount of content included in the Learn to Code Bundle is staggering, with 15 courses, 236 hours of instruction, and an eye-watering 1,933 unique lessons. A variety of topics are covered, including in-demand subjects such as Python and SQL. All courses are aimed at beginners, making this an affordable way to dip your toes in the programming waters and see if it’s a good fit. Here’s a look at all 15 courses in the bundle:
- Google Go Programming for Beginners
- The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications
- The Complete 2022 Web Developer Bootcamp: Build 15 Projects
- Java: A Complete Tutorial from Zero to JDBC Course 2021
- Swift 5.5 Hacking iOS 15 App Development with SwiftUI 3 & Xcode 13
- NFT Blockchain Decentralized App Development with Solidity & JavaScript
- JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp 2022
- Create Your First DApp on Ethereum: A Concise Tutorial
- AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate: Complete Course
- Develop & Publish a Google Chrome Extension
- Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 & CSS3
- C++: Master C++ with Step-By-Step Examples for Beginners
- SQL: Master SQL Database Queries in Just 90 Minutes!
- Fullstack Web Development: Build Websites with Node & MongoDB NoSQL Databases
- 2022 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp
That’s a lot to wrap your head around. But with lifetime access to every lecture, you can work through the 236 hours of content at your own pace. You can even come back years later for a refresher on obscure topics. You’ll also benefit from a wide variety of instructors--ensuring you’re not getting a myopic view and exposing you to different opinions within the industry.
Interested in programming, but want something more specific to game development? Consider checking out this discounted bundle that’ll teach you how to use the Unreal Engine.
