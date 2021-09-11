Learn To Build Your Own Games With This Guide To Unity And C#

Creating your own video game is a dream most people who have picked up gaming have had. While coding skills aren't required to make games nowadays, they are needed to use one of today's most popular engines: Unity. A huge number of modern games are made in the Unity Engine with C# programming, and if you learn it you can make just about any type of game you want. A nice way to start is with The Ultimate Unity Game Development Bundle. Valued at $800, it's on sale now for just $25.

This bundle includes 44 hours of training that will help you create your own games by mastering the practices that professional developers use to produce AAA titles. You'll start with the basics: variables, 'if' statements, and arrays in C#, then move on to more advanced concepts such as lists, dictionaries, abstract cases, and more. You'll be able to make mobile games and both 2D and 3D titles for PC. The bundle has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 from satisfied customers, with the most common feedback being appreciation of the ability to learn at your own pace. Games like Genshin Impact, Fortnite, Pokemon Go, and many more popular games were all made in Unity, so it's an engine that's definitely worth mastering.

You can get the full Ultimate Unity Game Development Bundle for just $25.

