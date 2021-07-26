Learn How To Skate Before Skate 4 Comes Out With A Skate-Inspired Deck

Whether you just want to learn how to pop an ollie or join the Hall of Meat, now you can do it all on a deck from the team developing Skate 4. A giveaway announced on the game's Twitter account will leave just a few lucky participants with a killer new deck for their board.

There are two ways to enter the sweepstakes and get a chance to win a custom Skate-inspired deck. Each day from July 26 to July 30, you can enter a daily drawing either on Twitter or Discord. To enter on Twitter, you need to follow the Skate account and then "like" the post with the hashtag EASkateSweepstakes. It's worth noting that your entry will only be counted if you like the post between 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET and 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET that same day. For example, today's drawing period stretches from 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET on July 26 to 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET on July 26.

We're getting a few skate. decks made



Follow + like this or our tweets over the next 5 days for a chance to win one



The legal stuff: https://t.co/zdKTQNqmSf#EASkateSweepstakes pic.twitter.com/n1KoDrKRjO — skate. (@skateEA) July 26, 2021

You can also enter the sweepstakes via Discord. First, you'll have to join the Skate Discord server, and then you'll have to find a post from a channel or mod in the server's giveaways-and-contests channel. Once you've found it, just react to the post before the daily period is up.

Naturally, the sweepstakes has some rules to abide by, but they shouldn't be a problem as long as you've reached the age of majority in your country.

A release date for the next entry in the Skate franchise hasn't been revealed yet, but developer Full Circle recently released a teaser trailer indicating that it's hard at work. The franchise, which hasn't received a new entry since 2010's Skate 3, was notably left out of EA's Play Live 2021 event.