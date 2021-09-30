Learn How To Create Your Own Video Game With Over 25 Hours Of Training

To strengthen your understanding of how to build your very own video game, The Beginner's Guide to Game Development Bundle is a great online learning tool. It's on sale now for just $30 (reg. $1,600).

You'll learn to leverage WebXR API and Three.JS to create both virtual reality and augmented reality games, as well as the WebGL library and many, many other great resources. This bundle is targeted toward games existing in mostly browser spaces, but you will pick up a good deal of JavaScript and Unity coding experience, which is applicable for other platforms as well.

The training program helps you learn how to create games in a wide variety of genres, and with a grand total of eight courses and 27 hours of training, any questions you have will be addressed in-depth as you progress on your journey to fluency in game design. An average rating of around 4.5/5 stars from previous buyers is further proof of the acclaim this bundle has received from burgeoning video game developers.

With The Beginner's Guide to Game Development Bundle , you can learn how to create your own video game for just $30 .

Price subject to change

