Learn Game Development At A Price You Choose With This Epic Bundle

Game development is an exciting field with potentially huge upshot as a career path. Whether pursued professionally or just for fun, learning how to program is a rewarding process for anyone into gaming or software development. But learning can also be challenging. Lots of would-be developers attend four year institutions or bootcamps just to learn the requisite skills. Both of these can get pricey. However thanks to bourgeoning e-learning platforms, learning game development is more within reach than ever.

The 2021 Pay What You Want: Hardcore Game Developer Certification Bundle is an excellent option for anyone looking to learn what it takes to be a game developer. From the very basics to more advanced techniques, this bundle touches it all. Best of all, you set the price. Bid on the bundle and if your bid is less than the average price, you still take home something great. If your bid exceeds the average price, you score the entire bundle. That average price is currently only $12.04. The combined value of all the courses offered in this bundle is $1,990 (that's a savings of 99 percent).

This bundle covers a lot. It includes 10 individual courses totaling nine hours of instruction across more than 100 lessons. Users will learn the foundations of Javascript, Python, Shader Graph, and mobile game development as well as courses on topics more specific to game development such as building an actual 2D idle game and learning about monetizing games with ads. The courses are offered through Zenva, an online academy with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars on Trustpilot.

So, if you've invested in games and have put a lot of time into playing — why not take the next step and begin creating?

Broaden your horizons and learn more about the games you love to play. Prepare yourself for a potential career in game development with a better understanding of how it works or just enrich your life with knowledge about the mobile game development industry. Pick up this bundle for as much as 99% off its total value for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.