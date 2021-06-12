Learn Everything You Need To Know To Start Making Battle Royale Games

Over the past few years, battle royale games have become insanely popular, giving rise to more and more games being produced. Developers don't keep churning out battle royale games just because people like to play them; there's also a lot of money to be made in it. However, common knowledge tells you that making a new video game is something only suited for professionals with tech skills and experience in game development.

Taking your gaming to a new level can seem daunting, and expensive. Thankfully, with the advent of e-learning, that doesn't have to be the case. Build a Battle Royale with Unity & Blender is an e-course that teaches learners to do exactly that. It takes even a complete game development newbie and teaches them the skills and techniques to create their very own battle royale game from scratch. Best of all, this incredible course is currently available for only $15, on sale from $199 (a savings of 92%).

This course is incredible. Once purchased, students will have lifetime access to more than 300 lectures and over 50 hours of online instruction. Students will learn the basics of coding and the Unity game engine as well as battle royale-specific skills, like character and weapon development.

The courses are offered through Mammoth Interactive. Mammoth is a game development studio founded by John Bura, a game developer with decades of experience in both game development and teaching. His studio, Mammoth Interactive, has produced games for the Xbox 360 as well as mobile devices. Bura's professional credits include more than 40 games that he has contributed to.

Take your battle royale passion to the next level by crafting your very own game. Boost your understanding of video game development with this incredible course, now on sale for $15 (reg. $199).

