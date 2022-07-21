Learn Coding And Game Design With This Bargain Bundle
Unreal Engine, JavaScript, Unity, Godot, and even Roblox are all covered in this beginner package.
Interested in building your own game but don’t know where to start? Check out this Coding and Game Development Bundle at Fanatical, which offers 25 beginner courses for just $25. Several other tiers are available, letting you snag 10 courses for $11, five courses for $6, or a single course for $1.49.
Fanatical’s bundle makes it easy to learn the fundamentals of coding without breaking the bank. You’ll get the most value when opting for the full 25-course package, although the option to snag individual courses for $1.49 is great for folks that already know a bit of programming and just need to hone in on a specific topic.
Here’s a look at all 25 courses offered in the bundle:
- 2D Procedural Maps for Beginners
- Shader Graph for Beginners
- Develop a City-Building Game with Unity
- Intro to Unity Game Development
- JavaScript Mini-Projects – Language Learning Game
- Mobile Game Development for Beginners
- Intro to C++ Data Structures
- Intro to Cinemachine and Timeline
- Create Your First 2D Game in Unity
- The Complete Introduction to C++
- Discover AI and State Machines in Unity
- Unreal Engine Game Development for Beginners
- Machine Learning for Beginners with TensorFlow
- Godot Game Development for Beginners
- Build an Action RPG in Unreal Engine
- Build a Micro-Strategy Game
- Construct a Mobile Physics Game
- Construct a Strategy Game with Godot
- Develop a Technology Tree for Strategy Games
- Create a Platformer Game in Unreal Engine
- Angular for Beginners – Build a Language-Learning App
- JavaScript Programming for Beginners
- Discover SFML for C++ Game Development
- Intro to Roblox Game Making
- Explore Roblox Scripting with Lua
From Unreal Engine and C++ to Godot and even Roblox, the bundle touches on a lot of aspects of coding and game design. That’s a pretty good deal for $25--and you’ll even get a 5% off voucher for your next purchase.
All courses are offered by Zenva, a well-known company that’s been helping people learn how to code for years. So if you have a great idea for a video game kicking around in your head, this could be a great way to make it a reality without breaking the bank.
