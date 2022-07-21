Learn Coding And Game Design With This Bargain Bundle

Interested in building your own game but don’t know where to start? Check out this Coding and Game Development Bundle at Fanatical, which offers 25 beginner courses for just $25. Several other tiers are available, letting you snag 10 courses for $11, five courses for $6, or a single course for $1.49.

Fanatical’s bundle makes it easy to learn the fundamentals of coding without breaking the bank. You’ll get the most value when opting for the full 25-course package, although the option to snag individual courses for $1.49 is great for folks that already know a bit of programming and just need to hone in on a specific topic.

Here’s a look at all 25 courses offered in the bundle:

2D Procedural Maps for Beginners

Shader Graph for Beginners

Develop a City-Building Game with Unity

Intro to Unity Game Development

JavaScript Mini-Projects – Language Learning Game

Mobile Game Development for Beginners

Intro to C++ Data Structures

Intro to Cinemachine and Timeline

Create Your First 2D Game in Unity

The Complete Introduction to C++

Discover AI and State Machines in Unity

Unreal Engine Game Development for Beginners

Machine Learning for Beginners with TensorFlow

Godot Game Development for Beginners

Build an Action RPG in Unreal Engine

Build a Micro-Strategy Game

Construct a Mobile Physics Game

Construct a Strategy Game with Godot

Develop a Technology Tree for Strategy Games

Create a Platformer Game in Unreal Engine

Angular for Beginners – Build a Language-Learning App

JavaScript Programming for Beginners

Discover SFML for C++ Game Development

Intro to Roblox Game Making

Explore Roblox Scripting with Lua

From Unreal Engine and C++ to Godot and even Roblox, the bundle touches on a lot of aspects of coding and game design. That’s a pretty good deal for $25--and you’ll even get a 5% off voucher for your next purchase.

All courses are offered by Zenva, a well-known company that’s been helping people learn how to code for years. So if you have a great idea for a video game kicking around in your head, this could be a great way to make it a reality without breaking the bank.