Leaked PS4 5.0 Update Patch Notes Reveal What's Next For The Console

Last month, Sony announced that PlayStation 4's 5.0 system update was on the way and that a beta would take place in August. While it still hasn't shared official details about the changes and improvements the patch will introduce, the update notes for it have now been leaked.

Eurogamer reports that it has obtained the release notes for the 5.0 patch. The major changes include the ability to stream 1080/60 FPS gameplay over Twitch using a PS4 Pro, as well as a new system that allows you to follow any PSN member (rather than only verified individuals, like developers). This setup sounds more like what's possible on Xbox One or Twitter, where one person can follow another without the two needing to add each other as friends. If that idea disturbs you or you simply want Bob to stay out of our business, privacy settings will allow you to close yourself off to non-friends or block specific people.

In a small but welcome change, notifications and upload/download statuses can be seen from the Quick Menu that's accessed by holding the PlayStation button. That means you don't have to retreat to the notification screen in order to check on any of this.

The 5.0 update also adjusts how sub accounts work, providing new tools for parents to manage what their children have access to on PSN. Some or all of this will be accessible from your PC or smartphone.

Curiously, there's no mention of PlayStation Now here. It was believed that the streaming service would be affected by the update, as the beta sign-up form inquired about PS4 owner's subscription status, but it appears that may not be the case.

PS4 update 5.0 is still without a release date. We'll report back as Sony shares more.