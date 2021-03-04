Switch OLED Rumor Pyra Smash Release Fortnite Cookbooks PS Plus March Microsoft Mesh Will Introduce AR Holograms CoD Cold War Update

Leaked Pokemon Unite Beta Footage Shows Off The Game's Battle Pass

Unsurprisingly, Pokemon Unite has a battle pass system to generate revenue for the free-to-play MOBA.

By

1 Comments

MOBA-inspired spin-off Pokemon Unite looks set to have some form of extra monetization when it launches, as leaked footage of the game's Canadian beta has confirmed a battle pass system. Videos surfaced online of the game once its beta on Android went live and while a number of them have been taken down, Twitter account Centro Pokemon Leaks managed to grab a few screenshots.

Like most battle passes, Pokemon Unite's take on the gameplay mechanic rewards persistent leveling up with various cosmetic rewards. You can purchase the battle pass with an in-game currency that is acquired with very real-world money and will likely need to grab a new one once the current season of activity wraps up inside the game.

Leaked footage of Garchomp, Cinderace, and Greninja doing battle also surfaced during the beta, although Nintendo has been quick to strike down any of this content online as it violates the NDA that beta testers are required to sign before trying the game out.

There's no guarantee that the battle pass in its current form will remain when Pokemon Unite is eventually released and it could still be further tweaked. Battle passes have proven to be very successful in games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Destiny 2. While the current beta is being held on Android devices, Pokemon Unite will also come to iOS when it launches globally.

It's a big year for Pokemon as the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary, and so far Nintendo has rolled out a number of celebrations to mark the momentous milestone for its pocket monster franchise. From a partnership with Katy Perry, who will take part in what's being called the "P25 Music" celebration event, to a McDonald's tie-in event that was predictably ruined by adults, Pokemon even featured rapper and singer-songwriter Post Malone performing in a virtual concert.

The show may have been short and weird as Malone's digital avatar took to the stage, but a mix of original songs and a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You" made for a memorable event.

Now Playing: Pokemon Unite - Official Reveal Trailer And Gameplay

