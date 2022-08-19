Leaked MultiVersus Lord Of The Rings Content May Have Been Cut

It's possible that any potential MultiVersus Lord of the Rings content has been scrapped, following the news that Embracer Group has acquired the IP rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

Numerous previous leaks have suggested that Gandalf would at some point be joining the free-to-play platform fighter, including in the initial leak that occurred before the game was revealed. Now, MultiVersus leak account multiversusie claims that the Lord of the Rings content might have been cut, as numerous references to the series have been removed from the games files.

Multiversusie noted that they can't find the Eye of Sauron trophy, Barra-dur has been removed from the background of Trophy's Edge, and the Mordor and Hobbiton soundtracks have been removed from the files.

Yesterday (August 18) Embracer Group announced that it had acquired the rights to The Lord of the Rings, which could have something to do with any Lord of the Rings content potentially no longer appearing in the game. A leak from July suggested that it was the Tolkein Estate that was preventing Gandalf from appearing in.

Lord of the Rings or not, MultiVersus is doing incredibly well for itself, as it was July's best-selling game in the US, an impressive feat considering it's free-to-play. This is due to the Founder's packs, which proved to be quite popular amongst players.

DC Comic's Black Adam and Gremlins' own Stripe were also confirmed to be joining the roster some time during Season 1, though a release date hasn't been set for them just yet.