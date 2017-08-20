Leak Reveals Open-World Action RPG Starring Furry Creature And Grasshoper

Here's something unexpected and cool-sounding. According to a leak, THQ Nordic is working on an original post-apocalyptic open-world action RPG called Biomutant that appears to star a Rocket Raccoon-looking furry creature and a grasshopper.

The game was leaked by way of an advertisement for it in the German trade magazine GamesMarkt. You can see a shot from the magazine below, via Twitter user Tino Hahn.

Nanu. Anzeige für bislang noch nicht angekündigtes Spiel von @THQNordic im @GamesMarkt? pic.twitter.com/JOMtkYjaoT — Tino Hahn (@Tino_Hahn) August 19, 2017

Biomutant is coming to Xbox One, PS4, and PC in 2018, according to the ad, which also shows that the main character can fly on a dragon and drive a boat. The game is in development at independent Swedish studio Experiment 101, according to Kotaku.

Experiment 101 holds a trademark for Biomutant, according to federal records.

In August last year, Nordic Games announced that it was rebranding itself as THQ Nordic, following its acquisition of the brand name in THQ's bankruptcy auction. Last year, THQ Nordic said it had 23 games in development, 13 of which had not been announced. It appears Biomutant could be one of those titles.

Gamescom 2017 runs August 23-26, and GameSpot has a team on the ground to bring you all the big news and other coverage as the show unfolds.