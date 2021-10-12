Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Animal Crossing: New Horizons Roost Animal Crossing Direct Metroid Dread Boss Guide Series X Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

League of Legends Will Disable All Chat To Reduce Abuse

Players will still be able to talk to their teammates, which, as Riot points out, can be a source of abuse as well.

By on

1 Comments

League of Legends' upcoming patch 11.21 will disable a longtime feature in matchmade queues: all chat. Riot is citing a rise in reports of abuse over the past year as the reason for the change.

All chat allows players on both teams to type messages to one another for everyone in the game to see. As you might imagine (or know firsthand if you play League of Legends), this often can devolve into name-calling and abuse directed at the opposing team or specific players, which isn't exactly a welcoming environment. While Riot acknowledges that all chat isn't always bad, and can sometimes result in fun interactions between teams, the developer says right now the bad outweighs the good.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry Games Ranked
  2. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Launch Trailer
  3. World War 3 Closed Beta Test Announcement Trailer
  4. Dark Souls: Biggest Mysteries Explained
  5. Forza Horizon 5 Preview
  6. Turns Out Pokemon Legends: Arceus Is Not Fully Open World | GameSpot News
  7. Mario Party Superstars - Official "Party Like a Superstar" Gameplay Trailer
  8. Rainbow Six Siege - Doktor's Curse: "The Doktor Is Out" Trailer
  9. League of Legends: Wild Rift - Official Patch 2.5 Preview Trailer
  10. Call of Duty: Vanguard - Official Story Trailer
  11. DC Dual Force Announcement Trailer
  12. Firearms Expert Reacts To Far Cry 6’s Guns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: League of Legends - Official Vex The Gloomist Champion Gameplay Trailer

"We know this sucks for those of you who just want to compliment your lane opponent's skin, or ask for a dance party in Baron pit," Riot writes. "But we believe the tradeoff is worth it to cut down on the growing negativity /all chat has been creating in your games."

While all chat will be disabled, players can still communicate with their teammates in team chat, and emotes and champion masteries, as well as "CTRL+1/2/3/4 spam, will still be enabled. End of Game chat will still be cross-team. Riot acknowledges that team chat is often a source of abuse as well, but is keeping the function enabled as it can play an important role in team coordination.

"We'll evaluate the impact of this change through verbal abuse reports and penalty rates, as well as surveys and direct feedback from you all," Riot writes.

A League of Legends animated series, titled Arcane, is set to debut on Netflix November 6, and will feature familiar champions from the game like Jinx, Vi, and Caitlyn. The show debuts shortly after the League of Legends World Championship. Originally set to take place in China, the League of Legends World Championship will now happen in Europe due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

League of Legends
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)