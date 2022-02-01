League Of Legends: Wild Rift Tank Guide - Tips, Tricks, And Top Champions In The Class

If you've never played League of Legends before but wanted to give it a shot, the mobile version League of Legends: Wild Rift is a perfect way to jump in. The core experience has been ported beautifully to mobile devices, with a healthy roster of champions spanning six different classes. This guide focuses on Wild Rift's tank class, a great class for those who like to jump into a skirmish headfirst.

League Of Legends: Wild Rift tank guide

Tanks are damage sponges that demand the force of two or three enemies before they can be taken down. These champions will lead the charge into battle at any point in a match, allowing more fragile allies to stand behind them and attack enemies without a care.

Each tank will either focus on offense (Vanguard) or defense (Warden), but both are perfectly suited for the player that wants to be right in their opponent's face. If you like being the center of attention and opening things up for your allies, then the Tank class is the one for you.

Here are some of the best tanks in League of Legends: Wild Rift and their ability sets.

Thresh, the Chain Warden

Thresh

Role: Tank

It's one thing that Thresh can take a beating without breaking a sweat, it's another that this behemoth is able to pull enemies and allies around the arena with little effort. That sort of field control makes him a dangerous option at any point of a match. Use that control to your advantage in battle, either pulling an enemy away from an ally with Death Sentence or saving the ally with Dark Passage.

Passive: Damnation

Thresh absorbs the souls of any enemy that dies when he's nearby, permanently raising his armor and ability power.

Ability 1: Death Sentence

Thresh wraps a single enemy in chains on first activation, then pulls the enemy toward him on the second activation.

Ability 2: Dark Passage

Thresh throws a lantern to a designated location, and if an ally picks it up Thresh will immediately pull that ally to him.

Ability 3: Flay

Thresh winds up an attack on first activation then sweeps his chain around, dealing damage and knocking every enemy hit in the direction he attacks. The longer Thresh winds up the attack, the more damage is dealt.

Ultimate: The Box

Thresh creates a hexagonal wall around him, and any enemy that passes through it is damaged and slowed.

Nunu & Willump, the Boy and his Yeti

Nunu & Willump

Role: Tank/Mage

Nunu & Willump are your team's best friends in a crowd. Multiple moves in their arsenal either attack multiple enemies at once, some of them slowing the enemies down in case they try to run. If a big group of champions is coming together in a skirmish, Nunu & Willump should get involved quickly. That said, the teams tend to be separated during the early game, so move around the map--using their second ability to move quickly when available--and gank (steal a kill from an opponent) some jungle monsters while things are still early.

Passive: Call of the Freljord

Whenever Willump attacks an enemy champion, his attack and movement speed are increased. Any nearby ally also receives a speed boost equal to half what Willump received.

Ability 1: Consume

Willump bites an enemy, dealing damage to the enemy while restoring health.

Ability 2: Biggest Snowball Ever!

Willump rolls a snowball on the ground then pushes it at an enemy, damaging them and knocking them into the air.

Ability 3: Snowball Barrage

Nunu throws multiple snowballs that damage and slow enemies. When the last snowball is thrown, Willump deals magic damage and roots the enemy (sticks them in a single spot for a brief time).

Ultimate: Absolute Zero

A blizzard is created, dealing area-of-effect damage and slows affected enemies.

Braum, the Heart of the Freljord

Braum

Role: Support/Tank

Braum is a team's protector, a valiant hero with a massive shield that thrives on being able to block whatever the enemy throws at him. Projectiles don't phase him, magic doesn't bother him, and physical damage? Child's play! Use the Concussive Blows mechanic to disrupt an enemy's attack, stunning them and throwing them off rhythm, while utilizing Braum's other abilities to slow down the opponent's offense.

Passive: Concussive Blows

All of Braum's basic attacks apply Concussive Blows, which can stack up to 4 times. Once the 4th stack is reached, the affected enemy is stunned and takes magic damage. Braum's attacks deal extra magic damage for a brief period after the enemy is stunned.

Ability 1: Winter's Bite

Braum shoots ice from his shield, dealing damage and slowing enemies. This move adds 1 Concussive Blow to the stack.

Ability 2: Stand Behind Me

Braum jumps to an ally, increasing both of their armor and magic resistance for a short time.

Ability 3: Unbreakable

Braum raises his shield in a designated direction, blocking all projectiles from that direction. The shield prevents all damage from the first projectile, while reducing the damage of subsequent projectiles.

Ultimate: Glacial Fissure

Braum slams the ground with this shield, sending nearby enemies into the air. A fissure is left in a straight line in the direction Braum was facing, slowing any enemies that walk in it.

Galio, the Colossus

Galio

Role: Tank/Mage

Galio is an interesting tank, in that while he can soak up a lot of damage in the frontline, his mobility-focused abilities make him a threat anywhere on the map. Use abilities like Justice Punch and the ultimate Hero's Entrance to keep enemies guessing as you move around the map with ease, protecting your allies at the same time.

Passive: Colossal Smash

Every few seconds, Galio's basic attack deals bonus area-of-effect magic damage.

Ability 1: Winds of War

Galio summons two gusts of wind that converge into a tornado, dealing damage over time to any enemies within it.

Ability 2: Shield of Durand

Galio gets into a defensive stance, moving slowly while charging an attack. When the charge is released Galio taunts and deals damage.

Ability 3: Justice Punch

Galio steps back, then charges forward in a designated direction, damaging the first enemy champion he collides with while sending them into the air.

Ultimate: Hero's Entrance

Galio chooses an ally's position, which grants a magic shield to all allies in the area. Galio then jumps up and pounds the ground at that position, which knocks nearby enemies into the air.

Dr. Mundo, the Madman of Zaun

Dr. Mundo

Role: Fighter/Tank

Reading through the ability list here, one might think Dr. Mundo is one of the harder champions to master, but there is a lot to like in this ability list. Heart Zapper is great in a crowd but not good at all while alone, so save that move for the bigger fights. Blunt Force Trauma is a cool dual-move that could turn Mundo into a machine at low health, while his ultimate Maximum Dosage can turn a fight around in a hurry.

Passive: Goes Where He Pleases

Mundo has increased health regeneration. The first immobilizing effect applied to Dr. Mundo instead makes him lose health and drops a canister. If Mundo picks up the canniser, it will restore his health and reduce the cooldown of this ability.

Ability 1: Infected Bonesaw

Dr. Mundo throws an infected bonesaw, slowing an enemy and dealing damage based on the enemy's current health.

Ability 2: Heart Zapper

Dr. Mundo electrocutes himself, dealing damage to both himself and nearby enemies. A bit of the damage received is stored as energy, and when the move is reactivated Mundo uses the enemy for a burst attack. If the burst makes contact, he will heal himself.

Ability 3: Blunt Force Trauma

Passive - Dr. Mundo gains bonus attack damage relative to any missing health.

Active - Dr. Mundo hits an enemy with a medical bag, dealing damage relative to Mundo's missing health. Any enemy who dies from the bag attack is swatted away, dealing extra damage to enemies that the enemy collides with.

Ultimate: Maximum Dosage