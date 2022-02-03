League Of Legends: Wild Rift Support Guide - Tips, Tricks, And Top Champions In The Class

If you've never played League of Legends before but wanted to give it a shot, the mobile version League of Legends: Wild Rift is a perfect way to jump in. The core experience has been ported beautifully to mobile devices, with a healthy roster of champions spanning six different classes. This guide focuses on Wild Rift's Support class, a great class for those who like to jump into a skirmish headfirst.

League Of Legends: Wild Rift Support Guide

Support characters are exactly as they sound: they're on the field to support the other members of their team with buffs and other enhancements. They're very vulnerable when alone, so they should always be paired with another champion, but the right combination can be incredibly powerful.

There are two specialties of support champions in Wild Rift, some that focus on crowd control to manipulate the enemy team into an ambush and others that are all about buffing their teammates into behemoths. If you want to be a support main, you'll need to know what you want to focus on before you begin.

Here are some of the best support champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift and their ability sets.

Rakan, the Charmer

Rakan

Role: Support/Tank

Rakan is a lover, not a fighter, but he's implemented his loving ways into his ability set. He can heal allies (depending on a successful Gleaming Quill), give them shields, and disrupt attacks by rushing into a skirmish and knocking enemies into the air. Couple him with Xayah and he becomes even more effective… let's call it the power of true love.

Passive: Fey Feathers

Rakan will gain a shield once in a while during a match.

Lover's Leap: If the hero Xayah is on the field and recalling to base, Rakan can join her.

Ability 1: Gleaming Quill

Rakan shoots a magical feather that deals magic damage and allows Rakan to heal allies on hit.

Ability 2: Grand Entrance

Rakan dashes to a designated location, knocking any enemies near that location into the air when he stops.

Ability 3: Battle Dance

Rakan targets and flies to an ally, giving them a shield. This can be cast a second time before cooldown begins. If this ability targets Xayah, the shield amount is doubled and cooldown is reduced.

Ultimate: The Quickness

Rakan gains movement speed, and making contact with enemies charms and deals magic damage to them.

Nami, the Tidecaller

Nami

Role: Support/Mage

Drinking water is good for you, and Nami is here to make sure you get your daily fill. Her water-based spells are unique in that they can help allies and hurt enemies at the same time, meaning opportunities for a major impact on battle will be plentiful.

Passive: Surging Tide

Whenever Nami successfully uses an ability on an ally, that ally gains movement speed for a short time.

Ability 1: Aqua Prison

Nami shoots a bubble to a designated area, dealing damage and stunning effective enemies on impact.

Ability 2: Ebb and Flow

Nami creates a water stream and shoots it into the field. The stream will contact allies and enemies, bouncing off of them on hit. Allies are healed by the stream, while enemies are dealt damage.

Ability 3: Tidecaller's Blessing

Nami casts a blessing on an ally, whose attacks deal bonus magic damage and slow any enemies on hit.

Ultimate: Tidal Wave

Nami summons a giant wave that crashes into the field. Enemies hit by the wave are damaged, slowed, and knocked into the air, while allies gain double the movement speed of a Surging Tide buff for a short period.

Lulu, the Fae Sorceress

Lulu

Role: Support/Mage

Lulu is technically two support characters in one, as she is joined in battle by a small companion called Pix. Pix can enhance ally attacks, shield allies from harm, and track an enemy rendering them unable to hide. Lulu is no slouch herself, wielding a powerful energy attack that can slow an enemy to a near-stop. Lulu is an unconventional character, but teamwork makes her (and your) dream work if you choose her

Passive: Pix, Faerie Companion

Whenever the ally Pix has been assigned to attacks, Pix fires magical energy bolts at the target. These bolts can be intercepted by other enemies.

Ability 1: Glitterlance

Pix and Lulu both fire magical energy that slows every enemy it hits.

Ability 2: Whimsy

If the target is an ally, the target gets increased attack and movement speeds for a short time. If the target is an enemy, the target is turned into a small creature that can't attack or cast spells.

Ability 3: Help, Pix!

If the target is an ally, Pix shields the target from an attack and then follows that ally. If the target is an enemy, Pix rushes the target inflicting damage and follows them around, revealing the enemy's position for as long as Pix is following them.

Ultimate: Wild Growth

Lulu casts a spell that makes the target ally grow in size, knocking nearby enemies into the air and granting the target bonus health. The ally also temporarily gains an aura that slows any enemies that come into contact with it.

Janna, the Storm's Fury

Janna

Role: Support/Mage

Janna is a stormy support character, using the power of the weather to help her allies and hinder her enemies. She's constantly gaining movement speed thanks to the wind, letting her get around the field with ease, and the storms she creates can damage opponents, shield allies while increasing their attack power, and heal multiple allies at once.

Passive: Tailwind

Janna constantly gains bonus movement speed throughout a match. Any allies that move toward her also gain the bonus.

Ability 1: Howling Wind

Janna creates a small storm that grows over time. On second activation Janna releases the storm in a designated direction, dealing damage and pushing enemies out of its path.

Ability 2: Zephyr

An air elemental creature is summoned that passively increases Janna's movement speed. If Janna activates the ability again, the elemental will deal damage and slow an enemy's movement speed.

Ability 3: Eye of the Storm

Janna creates a storm that creates a shield on a targeted ally and increases their attack damage.

Ultimate: Monsoon

Janna summons a massive magical storm, damaging enemies and pushing them away from her. After the storm passes, the remaining winds will heal allies for as long as they remain active.

Senna, the Redeemer

Senna

Role: Marksman/Support

Senna is one of the spookier champions in the Wild Rift, using the nefarious Black Mist to support her allies and herself. She harvests Mists from fallen allies and enemies, then uses it to transform into a Wraith that cannot be targeted, root enemies to the ground, and power her Relic Cannon's Piercing Darkness ability. Senna's misty abilities will leave a lot of enemies in the dark, making her an effective support option.

Passive: Absolution

Any champions that die near Senna become trapped in Black Mist. Senna can attack them to free them, and doing so allows her to absorb the mist. Doing so boosts her Relic Cannon's damage, range, and critical strike chance, while also taking longer to fire and granting her some of a target's movement speed.

Ability 1: Piercing Darkness

Senna shoots a single blast from her Relic Cannon in a straight line. The attack's range and speed are affected by Black Mist.

Ability 2: Last Embrace

Senna summons Black Mist which will latch onto an enemy and root them to the spot where it contacts them. If an enemy champion approaches the rooted enemy, that enemy will also be rooted.

Ability 3: Curse of the Black Mist

Senna uses the Mist stored in the Relic Cannon to become a wraith shrouded in the Mist. Allies who enter the Mist with her become camouflaged Wraiths as well. All Wraiths gain increased movement speed, will hide their identities, and cannot be targeted.

Ultimate: Dawning Shadow