League Of Legends: Wild Rift Open Beta Starts Today In America

The open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift goes live today, March 29, for everyone in the Americas. It was previously only open to those in the Asia-Pacific region.

Players in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Peru, and the US can play the game for free on Android and iOS. To download it, players need to head to the app store on their device or scan the QR code from the game's official website. Wild Rift does not have a release date yet, but the game is also coming to consoles.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a reimagining of the League of Legends experience built for consoles and mobile devices. It retains many of the same elements but streamlines the controls for smoother playability.

Wild Rift was initially announced in October 2019 but saw a more attention-grabbing reveal a year later, when Riot Games partnered with Apple and Verizon to showcase gameplay alongside the latest iPhone 12 lineup.

Wild Rift isn't the only game that's expanding the League of Legends universe. Riot Games is also working on the collectible card game Legends of Runeterra, which takes place in the same setting as League of Legends.