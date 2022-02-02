League Of Legends: Wild Rift Mage Guide - Tips, Tricks, And Top Champions In The Class

If you've never played League of Legends before but wanted to give it a shot, the mobile version League of Legends: Wild Rift is a perfect way to jump in. The core experience has been ported beautifully to mobile devices, with a healthy roster of champions spanning six different classes. This guide focuses on Wild Rift's mage class, a great class for those who like to jump into a skirmish headfirst.

League Of Legends: Wild Rift mage guide

Mages are the magic wielders of League of Legends, the champions that prefer to fight from a distance with spells and other tricks. There are three different archetypes in the Mage class: those who prefer the longest range possible (Artillery), those that can hold their own in a standard skirmish (Battle), and powerful glass cannons that can kill and be killed easily (Burst). Mages are best used against Fighters and Marksmen, but will have trouble taking down a Tank.

Here are some of the best mages in League of Legends: Wild Rift and their ability sets.

Veigar, the Tiny Master of Evil

Veigar

Role: Mage

Veigar is what's called a "scaling" champion, as his power mounts depending on how many stacks of "Phenomenal Evil" he can earn. These stacks greatly affect his damage output, cooldown on certain attacks, and more, so keeping an eye on how many stacks are earned is an important part of Veigar's strategy.

Passive: Phenomenal Evil Power

Veigar gains a stack of Phenomenal Evil (increase in ability power) with every successful attack on an enemy champion.

Ability 1: Baleful Strike

A bolt of energy deals damage to two enemy champions. If this attack scores a kill, Veigar gains a stack of Phenomenal Evil.

Ability 2: Dark Matter

A mass of dark matter drops from the sky to a designated location, dealing magic damage when it lands. Dark Matter's cooldown is reduced depending on how many Phenomenal Evil stacks have accrued.

Ability 3: Event Horizon

An astral cage appears, stunning any enemies that pass through it.

Ultimate: Primordial Burst

A magic blast damages an enemy champion with magic damage. This attack's damaged increases based on the target's missing health.

Twisted Fate, the Card Master

Twisted Fate

Role: Mage/Marksman

Twisted Fate is a gambling man, and considering his use of dice and cards in his ability list we'd say he's dang good at it. His ability to deal damage to multiple foes at a time is invaluable, though the element of chance in Pick a Card and even Stacked Deck makes him less than predictable.

Passive: Loaded Dice

Whenever Twisted Fate scores a kill, he rolls a dice and receives bonus gold.

Ability 1: Wild Cards

Twisted Fate throws three cards, each one dealing damage to every enemy unit they pass through.

Ability 2: Pick A Card

Twisted Fate chooses a card from his deck, which determines the bonus for his next attack: Red Cards deal area-of-effect damage and slow affected enemies Blue Cards deal damage and restore mana Gold Cards deal damage and stun affected enemies



Ability 3: Stacked Deck

When activated, Twisted Fate deals extra damage on every fourth attack. His attack speed is also increased, and every attack on an enemy champion triggers the Loaded Dice passive ability.

Ultimate: Destiny

Reveals all enemy champion locations and allows Twisted Fate to teleport to any single spot on the map.

Morgana, the Fallen (left)

Morgana

Role: Mage/Support

Are you getting a vampiress vibe from Morgana? You should, because that's exactly what she's going for. Her Soul Siphon ability makes her a very dangerous attacker both in lane and in the jungle, as every successful attack on all but the smaller minions and monsters heals her. Furthermore, moves like Dark Binding and Soul Shackles slow the enemies down, making them sitting ducks for some easy damage.

Passive: Soul Siphon

Every successful attack from Morgana to champions, large minions, and medium/large jungle monsters heals Morgana for a percentage of the damage dealt.

Ability 1: Dark Binding

Morgana shoots dark energy at an enemy, rooting them in place for a short period of time.

Ability 2: Tormented Shadow

Morgana casts a shadow on the ground that deals magic damage over time to all enemies within. Damage dealt increases based on how low the enemy's health is when damaged.

Ability 3: Black Shield

Morgana gives an ally a shield that protects from magic damage and stun attacks for a brief period.

Ultimate: Soul Shackles

Morgana chains herself to nearby champions, increasing her movement speed when she approaches them. The chains deal damage and slow the enemies they connect with, and if those enemies can't break the chains in a few seconds, they will be stunned.

Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox

Ahri

Role: Mage/Assassin

Ali might have said "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee," but Ahri is LoL's embodiment of that famous quote. Her Ultimate allows her to rush in and out of skirmishes at will, dealing damage along the way. Couple that with Charm, which can pull an enemy out of a skirmish and single them out for massive damage, and you have a strategy for victory that's hard to beat.

Passive: Essence Theft

Every successful attack from Ahri earns her a stack of "Essence Theft". At maximum stacks, her next attack will also heal her.

Ability 1: Orb of Deception

Ahri throws her orb at an enemy then pulls it back, dealing magic damage first and true damage second.

Ability 2: Fox-Fire

Ahri shoots three foxes made of fire at enemies, dealing magic damage. Ahri's movement speed increases for a short time.

Ability 3: Charm

Ahri blows a kiss at an enemy, dealing damage and causing the enemy to walk toward her without attacking for a brief time. While the enemy walks toward Ahri, they take increased damage from her.

Ultimate: Spirit Rush

Ahri dashes forward while firing magic bolts, damaging all enemies nearby. This attack can be cast three times before cooldown begins.

Orianna, the Lady of Clockwork

Orianna

Role: Mage/Support

Orianna is a unique champion, utilizing a small ball for the majority of her abilities. She can send the ball out, have it remain on the field, and unleash attacks from the ball while attacking the same enemy herself. Utilizing this two-way attack is key to Orianna's success, particularly when Command: Dissonance and Command: Shockwave are eventually unlocked.

Passive: Clockwork Windup

All of Orianna's attacks deal additional magic damage that increases with every consecutive attack on a single target.

Ability 1: Command: Attack

Orianna fires her ball toward a designated location, dealing magic damage to any targets it hits along the way. The ball will remain where she commanded it to go when the attack is complete.

Ability 2: Command: Dissonance

Orianna triggers an energy pulse from the ball, dealing area-of-effect magic damage to enemies and slowing them down while increasing movement speed for allies.

Ability 3: Command: Protect

Orianna attaches her ball to an ally, dealing magic damage to any enemy it hits between Orianna and the ally. The ball generates a shield on the ally while also giving them additional armor and magic resistance.

Ultimate: Command: Shockwave