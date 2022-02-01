League Of Legends: Wild Rift Fighter Guide - Tips, Tricks, And Top Champions In The Class

If you've never played League of Legends before but wanted to give it a shot, the mobile version League of Legends: Wild Rift is a perfect way to jump in. The core experience has been ported beautifully to mobile devices, with a healthy roster of champions spanning six different classes. This guide focuses on Wild Rift's Fighter class, a great class for those who like to jump into a skirmish headfirst.

League Of Legends: Wild Rift Fighter Guide

Fighters in League of Legends: Wild Rift take up the front line, dealing damage in healthy doses while also being able to take a few hits. These heroes are always in the action, whether it's farming creatures in the jungle or taking on enemy champions in the lanes. Ranged characters are their weakness, but fighters excel against tanks and assassins.

Fighters also come in two general archetypes: one has more mobility but doesn't deal as much damage, while the other soaks up damage like a tank but moves like they're walking through molasses. Keeping this dichotomy in mind will be key to your strategy as you fight through the Rift.

Here are some of the best fighters in League of Legends: Wild Rift and their ability sets.

Lee Sin, the Blind Monk

Lee Sin

Role: Fighter/Assassin

Lee Sin is a monster in the early stages of a match thanks to high physical damage and mobility, making him a perfect jungler. Getting him off to a fast start is crucial though, because as the game progresses his effectiveness starts to wane. Get him into the jungles, taking on monsters and other champions alike, and before long he'll be built to last.

Passive: Flurry

Whenever Lee Sin uses an ability, his next two basic attacks gain Attack Speed and return Energy.

Ability 1: Sonic Wave/Resonating Strike

Sonic Wave: Projectile that deals physical damage to one target. Unlocks Resonating Strike on hit.

Resonating Strike: Dash attack dealing physical damage to target hit with Sonic Wave. Damage inflicted is based on the target's missing health.

Ability 2: Safeguard/Iron Will

Safeguard: Lee Sin rushes to a specified position, producing a shield if the target position is near an enemy. Using Safeguard triggers a second ability, Iron Will.

Iron Will: Lee Sin's next attack deals bonus magic damage and heals Lee Sin for a percentage of the damage dealt.

Ability 3: Tempest/Cripple

Tempest: Ground strike that deals area-of-effect magic damage and reveals enemies who are hit. Unlocks Cripple on successful hit.

Cripple: Reduces movement speed of all enemies hit by Tempest. Can only be used up to 3 seconds after Tempest.

Ultimate: Dragon's Rage

Roundhouse kick that deals damage to a single enemy and knocks them back. If the enemy collides with any other enemy while being knocked back, that enemy also takes damage and is thrown into the air.

Fiora, the Grand Duelist

Fiora

Role: Fighter/Assassin

With much of her moveset centered around challenging other champions, Fiora makes the most sense in either the top or bottom lanes. Dueling enemy champions in a one-on-one setting is her strong suit, and thanks to her high speed and attack she can hold her own against any other champion in the game.

Passive: Duelist's Dance

Fiora chooses a nearby champion and designates a direction from which she will attack. If her attack is successful, she receives a small bonus and a new direction is chosen.

Ability 1: Lunge

Fiora lunges forward with her sword pointing straight ahead, dealing physical damage to the target.

Ability 2: Riposte

Fiora parries an incoming attack's damage, then retaliates with a stab that slows the first enemy it hits. If the attack Fiora parried would have immobilized her, the stab stuns the enemy hit instead.

Ability 3: Bladework

Fiora's next two attacks have increased speed, with the first slowing the opponent and the second being a guaranteed critical hit.

Ultimate: Grand Challenge

Fiora reveals four "vital zones" on a champion. If she can attack the opponent in all four directions--or if the target champion dies after at least one zone is hit--Fiora and all allies in the area are healed for three seconds.

Camille, the Steel Shadow

Camille

Role: Fighter

Camille is going to spend the early game avoiding combat against other champions, slowly farming monsters and gold in the jungles. Once she hits level 5 and her Ultimate is unlocked, she becomes a completely different beast.

One-on-one skirmishes are Camille's favorite place to be in the late game, so make sure you're front and center when the time comes. Use that Ultimate to isolate an enemy champion in a small area, then give the poor trapped soul everything you've got.

Passive: Adaptive Defenses

Any basic attack on enemy champions generates a shield on Camille with durability equal to 20% of her maximum health. The type of damage the shield will block depends on the attacked hero's damage type, Physical or Magic.

Ability 1: Precision Protocol

Camille's next attack has increased damage and gives her increased movement speed. This spell can be cast a second time for a few seconds, but a bonus is applied if the second instance is delayed for a short amount of time.

Ability 2: Tactical Sweep

Camille shoots a cone-shaped blast for physical damage. If an enemy champion is on the outer edges of the cone, their movement speed is lowered, they take extra damage, and Camille is healed.

Ability 3: Hookshot

Camille hooks herself to a wall, then jumps off at nearby enemies dealing damage and knocking enemies into the air.

Ultimate: The Hextech Ultimatum

Camille dashes toward a champion and traps them in a hexagon-shaped area, knocking away other enemies.

Jayce, the Defender of Tomorrow

Jayce

Role: Fighter/Marksman

Jayce may seem complicated at first glance, as his dual stances each with unique abilities is a lot to consider when laying out a strategy. Thankfully his best role is a simple one: get to the top lane and make every enemy up there with you suffer. Jayce thrives when he can engage enemy champions, so find some opposing players and bring the damage early and often.

Passive: Hextech Capacitor

When Jayce switches between his two weapons, he gains movement speed for a short time.

Ability 1: To The Skies! / Shock Blast

To The Skies!: In Hammer Stance, Jayce leaps toward an enemy and slams his hammer down, dealing physical damage.

Shock Blast: Jayce shoots an electrical orb out of his hammer, which explodes on contact and deals damage to all enemies in the area.

Ability 2: Lightning Field/Hyper Charge

Lightning Field: Creates an electric force field that damages nearby enemies over time. When activated, every hammer attack restores Jayce's mana.

Hyper Charge: An energy burst increases Jayce's attack speed to the maximum for multiple attacks.

Ability 3: Thundering Blow/Acceleration Gate

Thundering Blow: Deals magic damage to an enemy and knocks them back.

Acceleration Gate: Drops a device that increases the movement speed of all allies that pass through it. If Jayce shoots a Shock Blast through the device, the attack's speed, range, and damage all increase.

Ultimate: Mercury Cannon/Mercury Hammer

Mercury Cannon: Switches from Hammer Stance to Cannon Stance. The first attack after the transformation reduces the target's armor and magic resistance.

Mercury Hammer: Switches from Cannon Stance to Hammer Stance. The first attack after the transformation deals additional magic damage.

Riven, the Exile

Riven

Role: Fighter/Assassin

Like other fighters, Riven excels in one-on-one combat should she find herself staring down an enemy champion. However, it's probably not best to do that in the early stages of a match, as a lot of her power comes from abilities she receives late.

Spend the first moments of a match in the jungles, taking down monsters to build Riven to those super powerful abilities. Once you have them, take to the top lane and make any enemy champion you see there feel the pain.

Passive: Runic Blade

Using Riven's abilities charge her blade, and the energy boosts her basic attack damage.

Ability 1: Broken Wings

Riven attacks with multiple quick hits. Broken Wings can be used three times in a short time window, and the final hit knocks back enemies.

Ability 2: Ki Burst

Riven erupts in a small burst of energy, dealing damage and stunning nearby enemies.

Ability 3: Valor

Riven dashes forward and blocks an attack intended for an ally.

Ultimate: Blade of the Exile