League Of Legends: Wild Rift Assassin Guide - Tips, Tricks, And Top Champions In The Class

If you've never played League of Legends before but wanted to give it a shot, the mobile version League of Legends: Wild Rift is a perfect way to jump in. The core experience has been ported beautifully to mobile devices, with a healthy roster of champions spanning six different classes. This guide focuses on Wild Rift's assassin class, a great class for those who like to jump into a skirmish headfirst.

League Of Legends: Wild Rift assassin guide

Assassins in Wild Rift have a single goal: get in the enemy's face, inflict as much damage as possible, and then get the heck out of there. Their attack power is good and their mobility is better, but their defense is lacking.

As such, play your assassin as carefully as possible, making sure that any champions you plan on taking out are alone and vulnerable. You don't want to get caught in an ambush, as it would mean certain death, but successfully getting the jump on an unsuspecting enemy and taking them out is one of the best feelings in the entire game.

Here are some of the best assassins in League of Legends: Wild Rift and their ability sets.

Kha'Zix, the Voidreaver

Kha'Zix

Role: Assassin/Fighter

The bug-like Kha'Zix is one of the most unique champions in all of Wild Rift thanks to the passive benefit of the Void Assault ability, which allows it to upgrade any of its abilities. This makes Kha'Zix incredibly deadly in the late game, especially if it's been jungling to the point where multiple abilities are upgraded. Kha'Zix will require patience, but that patience will be rewarded.

Passive: Unseen Threat

Whenever Kha'Zix attacks an enemy champion that did not see it, that attack deals bonus magic damage and slows the champion for a brief time.

Ability 1: Taste Their Fear

Kha'Zix slashes with its claws for physical damage. If the champion is alone, this attack does increased damage.

Evolved Reaper Claws: All basic attacks and Taste Their Fear have increased range. If the target champion is alone, then Taste Their Fear's cooldown is drastically reduced.

Ability 2: Void Spike

Kha'Zix fires explosive skies that deal physical area-of-effect damage. If Kha'Zix is in the explosion, some HP will be restored.

Evolved Spike Racks: Void Spike fires additional spikes that both reveal and slow enemies for a brief period.

Ability 3: Leap

Kha'Zix leaps to a designated location, dealing physical area-of-effect damage to nearby enemies.

Evolved Wings: Leap's range is greatly increased. If Leap kills an enemy champion, its cooldown is drastically reduced.

Ultimate: Void Assault

Passive: Kha'Zix evolves one of its abilities for each activation of Void Assault.

Active: Kha'Zix becomes invisible and gains movement speed for a brief period.

Evolved Adaptive Cloaking: Void Assault's invisibility lasts longer and can be cast multiple times before cooldown.

Zed, the Master of Shadows

Zed

Role: Assassin

Zed is plenty deadly on his own, but the incorporation of his shadow makes him a constant threat during a match. Attack abilities can inflict damage multiple times thanks to the Zed/shadow duo, buffing Zed in the process as long as Living Shadow is active. Most importantly, being able to switch places with Zed's shadow means Zed has a quick out in a pinch if needed.

Passive: Contempt For The Weak

Zed's basic attacks deal extra damage against enemies low on health. This ability only triggers every few seconds when attacking the same target multiple times.

Ability 1: Razor Shuriken

Zed and his companion shadow throw multiple shurikens, dealing damage to every enemy they pass through.

Ability 2: Living Shadow

Passive: Whenever Zed and his shadow deal damage with the same ability, Zed gains extra energy. This ability only works once per ability.

Active: Zed's shadow dashes forward in a designated direction and remains where the dash ends for a few seconds. If Living Shadow is reactivated, Zed and the shadow will change places.

Ability 3: Shadow Slash

Zed and his shadow slash enemies in a circular motion, dealing damage to every enemy surrounding them.

Ultimate: Death Mark

Zed marks an enemy champion by dashing toward them, becoming untargetable in the process. The mark will trigger after a few seconds, dealing a portion of all damage Zed inflicted on the enemy while they were marked. Additionally, Zed leaves a shadow behind when he initially dashes forward and can reactivate Death Mark to switch places with it.

Evelynn, Agony's Embrace

Evelynn

Role: Assassin

Evelynn is most comfortable when she cannot be seen, sneaking up on an enemy and dealing tremendous damage before retreating. Her Demon Shade ability provides her excellent cover once she hits Level 5, letting her move around the arena without much resistance. Couple that with a Last Caress or a Whiplash and Evelynn is a dangerous killer in the late game.

Passive: Demon Shade

Whenever Evelynn is not in active combat and low on health, Demon Shade will heal a portion of her health. At level 5, Demon Shade also grants camouflage.

Ability 1: Hate Spike

Evelynn shoots spikes from her Lasher, dealing damage to the first unit hit. This ability can be activated a second time before cooldown begins.

Ability 2: Allure

Evelynn curses her target, reducing their magic resistance and slowing or charming the target after her next successful attack. The length of time the target is slowed or charm depends on how long the target is cursed.

Ability 3: Whiplash

Evelynn uses her Lasher like a whip, dealing damage and increasing her movement speed for a brief period. If this is Evelynn's first attack in an active Demon Shade, this move will pull Evelynn to the target as well.

Ultimate: Last Caress

Evelynn slashes into a wide area, then warps backward a large distance.

Yasuo, the Unforgiven

Yasuo

Role: Fighter/Assassin

Yasuo, admittedly, is one of the most difficult champions to learn in all of Wild Rift. He has multiple stacks to consider, constant damage buffs to activate, and a shield that absorbs damage that's separate from the wall that blocks projectiles. However, Yasuo's damage output is so massive that learning him is worth the time. Yasuo is the kind of champion that can turn around an entire match in one good skirmish.

Passive: Way of the Wanderer

Yasuo's Critical Strike chance is double the normal percentage. Yasuo also builds Flow stacks while moving around the stage that create a shield whenever he is attacked.

Ability 1: Steel Tempest

Yasho dashes forward and damages all enemies in a line. Each successful hit grants a stack of "Gathering Storm." At two stacks this move adds a whirlwind that knocks enemies into the air.

Ability 2: Wind Wall

Yasuo creates a wall that moves with him and blocks all projectiles for 4 seconds.

Ability 3: Sweeping Blade

Yasuo dashes through a target enemy, dealing magic damage. Every time this ability activates, the next instance's base damage increases. This ability cannot affect the same enemy twice for a few seconds.

Ultimate: Last Breath

Yasuo instantly teleports to an enemy who's been knocked into the air, dealing physical damage across multiple hits and holding the airborne enemy in the air for a brief period. This move maximizes Yasuo's Flow stacks, but resets the Gathering Storm stack. Finally, Yasuo's critical strikes gain a major bonus to armor penetration.

Akali, the Rogue Assassin

Akali

Role: Assassin

Looking at Akali's moveset, it's pretty clear Akali was designed to be a ninja. Smoke bombs? Check. Kunai? Check. Moves with impressive mobility that have her bouncing around the field at will? Checkmate. Akali has a lot of powerful moves in her arsenal, but remember to stick to the shadows in order to maximize her moveset.

Passive: Assassin's Mark

Whenever Akali deals ability damage to an enemy champion, a ring appears around that champion. If the enemy leaves the ring, Akali's next basic attack has bonus range and damage.

Ability 1: Five Point Strike

Akali throws out five kunai, each one dealing separate physical damage. If a kunai hits an enemy at the maximum range, that enemy is also slowed.

Ability 2: Twilight Shroud

Akali deploys a smoke bomb, which gives her higher movement speed and restores some energy. Akali is invisible when inside the shroud of smoke, but attacking or using an ability will reveal her.

Ability 3: Shuriken Flip

Akali throws a shuriken while flipping backward, which deals damage and marks the first enemy hit. Akali dashes to the marked target if the ability is reactivated, dealing additional damage.

Ultimate: Perfect Execution