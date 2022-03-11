League Of Legends: Wild Rift 2022 Plans Revealed, Console Version Delayed

The Wild Rift is about to get a little wilder, as Riot Games has revealed its plans for League of Legends: Wild Rift in the upcoming year, starting with Patch 3.1 on March 24.

The video began with one piece of bad news, specifically for those who are looking for the console version of the game: Wild Rift will not be joining consoles in 2022. No reason was given for the delay.

As for the existing mobile versions, the biggest change coming to Wild Rift is the introduction of the Elemental Rift, a new arena with changing landscapes depending on the events of the match. The new arena will include multiple dragons that offer buffs when slain, and changes in the terrain based on one of three formats: Infernal, Mountain, and Ocean. The new arena will only be available in testing servers for Patch 3.1 and 3.2, and will debut in the main game with Patch 3.3.

Other changes include the addition of items like the Divine Sunderer and Hullbreaker, changes to existing items like Death's Dance, Fimbulwinter, and the Solari Chargeblade, and a full schedule of events ranging from full collaborations with the PC version of League of Legends to returning themes like Pool Party and Pulsefire.

The video also previews a few new skins coming to Wild Rift in the next few months, with the skins shown being as follows:

Blood Moon Shen

Arden Karma

Pretty Kitty Rengar

Furyhorn Cosplay Veigar

Renektoy

Pajama Guardian Ezreal

Pajama Guardian Lux

Marauder Graves

Marauder Brand

League of Legends Wild Rift is a free-to-play 5-on-5 MOBA based on Riot Games's long-running PC game. It is now available on both iOS and Android devices.