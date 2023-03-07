League Of Legends MMO's Executive Producer Is Stepping Down

Riot Games' unnamed MMORPG has lost its lead this week, with executive producer Greg Street announcing his departure from the project and the company due to "a combo of personal and professional considerations." Street has been at Riot Games for nine years, and previously worked on major franchises including Age of Empires and World of Warcraft.

The MMO set in League of Legends' world of Runeterra was announced by Street in late 2020 while hiring for the project, and details about the game have been thin on the ground since then. Street has talked candidly on Twitter about the development process from time to time, claiming that the MMO may not be released if it doesn't meet Riot's strict standards, as well as promising it will respect its players' time.

Street said the decision to leave Riot was down to both personal and professional reasons, explaining that he "experienced some devastating personal losses last year and I want to be closer to my surviving family." Street added that he plans to stay in game development and is currently considering multiple opportunities.

But while I was on break I got to think a lot about my career. Grief has a way of really bringing into focus what matters the most to you (still don’t recommend it overall though). And after nine years at Riot it feels like it’s time for something new! — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) March 7, 2023

The thread ends with reassurance for those worried about the fate of the League of Legends MMO, with Street saying that "the most important job I could do as part of [building a League of Legends MMO] was to build an amazing team." He promises that the project is now in good hands, and that he "will be with you all playing the Riot MMO when it comes out."