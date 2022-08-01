League Of Legends Fighting Game Project L Will Be Free To Play, Illaoi Joins Roster

Riot Games has announced that Project L--the upcoming 2v2 fighting game starring champions from the League of Legends universe--will be free to play when it launches next year, joining LoL, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics in Riot's free-to-play portfolio.

The announcement came via a two-minute video hosted by Tom Cannon, senior director and executive producer on the game. In the video, Cannon says the decision to go free-to-play was part of a focus to "remove as many barriers of entry as possible," including "where you live, what your skill level is, or how much money you have to spend on a game."

The video also announces the next character for the roster: Illaoi, the Truth Bearer for the god Nagakabouros. A developer blog was released alongside the video showcasing the thought process behind Illaoi's adaptation into the fighting game, including how she moves, what attacks she will use, and what kind of fighter she will be.

Cannon mentions that Project L will receive one more video update before the end of the year, however with Evo 2022 beginning this weekend--and Tom Cannon along with his brother Tony having a rich history at the event in previous years--there is some speculation that the next update could come as soon as this weekend.

Project L is a free-to-play 2v2 fighting game where players will choose from a selection of champions from League of Legends. The game is scheduled to launch in 2023, though no platforms have been confirmed by Riot as of this writing.