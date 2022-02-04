League Of Legends' Animated Shorts Director Joins Bungie

League of Legends' director of animated shorts, Derick Tsai, will be joining Bungie as head of development for Destiny Universe Transmedia. Initially spotted by Destiny Bulletin, Tsai's move to Bungie is further proof that the studio is serious about folding in film and entertainment spinoffs into its business.

Tsai's new LinkedIn job description reads, "Senior Development Executive leading projects and telling stories that extend the Destiny IP into new mediums including film, TV, animation, comics, and audio."

Bungie, since last year, has mentioned an interest in creating an entertainment universe around Destiny and its other IP--a goal that likely strengthened Sony's decision to acquire the studio. Phil Hornshaw, for GameSpot, wrote about Sony's and Bungie's shared objective of merging game and film businesses. So while Bungie will indeed shore-up Sony's live-service offerings, an area the Sony lacks in, the two companies are also looking towards an ambitious future of turning successful game IPs into a spawn of multimedia adaptations. Destiny 2's big bosses, Luke Smith and Mark Noseworthy, were also promoted earlier to lead the development of the Bungie Universe.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.Biz, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan says there will be more acquisitions to come. Most likely, we can expect more news from Microsoft as well--a company also fresh off of acquiring Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen releases on February 22 and is one of the most highly anticipated titles in the cram-packed list of February launches. Check out our coverage of Destiny 2's story up until The Witch Queen for a refresher on the lore, as well as all Destiny 2's exotic gear revealed so far.