League of Legends 12.8 Patch Notes: Mid-Season Mayhem

The League of Legends 12.8 patch notes have been released, and there's a lot of changes to consider as the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational approaches on May 10.

Multiple champions received changes, but the clear winner of patch 12.8 is Swain, the Noxian Grand General. All of Swain's moves received an enhancement of some kind, from Death's Hand dealing additional damage to Vision of Empire decreasing in mana cost. His ultimate Demonic Ascension has also been reworked, becoming a more potent move in the later stages of a match.

Other champion changes include Jinx losing 50 points of base health--dropping from 610 to 560--while Vladimir has his base armor stat increased from 23 to 27. The full League of Legends 12.8 patch notes are below.

The 12.8 patch will be the patch used in the 2022 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, bringing the top teams from around the world to Busan, South Korea for an international competition. The tournament begins May 10 and runs until May 29.

League of Legnds 12.8 Patch Notes

Champions

Swain

Passive - Ravenous Flock Healing From Soul Fragments Increased from 4/5.5/7% of maximum health to 4/5.5/7%/9% of maximum health (at levels 1/6/11) Maximum Health Increase Per Soul Fragment Increased from 5 to 12 Swain can no longer use Passive - Ravenous Flock to pull and rip out Soul Fragments from immobilized enemies (see E - Nevermove)

Q - Death's Hand Damage Increased from 55/75/95/115/135 (+40% AP) to 60/80/100/120/140 (+38% AP) Bonus Damage Per Additional Bolt increased from 8.25/15/23.75/34.5/47.25 (+6/8/10/12/14% AP) to 12/22/32/42/52 (+8% AP) Maximum Damage (5 Bolts) increased from 88/135/190/253/324 (+64/72/80/88/96% AP) to 108/168/228/288/348 (+70% AP) Cooldown Decreased from 9/7.5/6/4.5/3 seconds to 7/6/5/4/3 seconds Mana Cost Decreased from 65/70/75/80/85 to 45/50/55/60/65

W - Vision of Empire Mana Cost Decreased from 70/80/90/100/110 to 60/65/70/75/80 Pinging W - Vision of Empire will now display a list of visible enemies within range in team chat (similar to Twisted Fate and Nocturne ults)

E - Nevermove Can now be recast to pull all champions rooted by E - Nevermove, ripping out 1 Soul Fragment from each of them Swain's pulls no longer deal damage Now grants vision of all rooted targets E - Nevermove's cooldown is reduced by 20% during R - Demonic Ascension

R - Demonic Ascension Cooldown Decreased from 120 seconds to 100/80/60 seconds Drain Damage Per Second Decreased from 35/50/65 (+14% AP) to 20/40/60 (+10% AP) Drain Heal Per Second Decreased from 20/35/40 (+16% AP) to 15/40/65 (+25%) No longer grants Swain 125/200/275 bonus health Active Duration changed from 12 seconds to being based on Demon Power Activating Demonic Ascension grants Swain 50 Demon Power, which decreases at an initial rate of 10 per second. After 5 seconds of Demonic Ascension, Swain's Demon Power decreases faster at a rate of 15 per second Swain gains 20 Demon Power per second while draining enemy champions After 2 seconds of Demonic Ascension, Swain can recast his ultimate as R - Demonflare. R - Demonflare can only be cast once and does not end Demonic Ascension

R - Demonflare Damage Increased from 100/150/200 (+50% AP) to 150/225/300 (+60% AP) Demonflare now slows enemies by 60%, decaying over 1.5 seconds Demonflare no longer deals additional damage based on health drained



Bard

Passive - Traveler's Call Bonus Magic Damage On Attack Increased from 30 (+12 per 5 chimes) (+30% AP) to 35 (+14 per 5 chimes) (+30% AP)

W - Caretaker's Shrine Maximum Heal Increased from 55/95/135/175/215 (+60% AP) to 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP)



Ezreal

R - Trueshot Barrage Cooldown Changed from 120 seconds at all ranks to 120/105/90 seconds



Fiddlesticks

W - Bountiful Harvest Heal Percentage Against Champions Increased from 30/35/40/45/50% to 30/40/50/60/70% Heal against minions remains at 15%



Jhin

W - Deadly Flourish Root Duration Increased from 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds to 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds Damage against monsters no longer reduced by 25% (damage against minions unchanged)

E - Captive Audience Trap Recharge Rate Decreased from 28/25/22/19/16 seconds to 24/21.5/19/16.5/14 seconds First Lotus Trap damage no longer reduced by 35% against monsters and summons (damage against minions unchanged)



Jinx

Base Health Decreased from 610 to 560



Kai'Sa

Passive - Second Skin Bonus Magic Damage Upon Consuming Full Plasma Stacks Increased from 15% (+2.5% per 100 AP) to 15% (+5% per 100 AP) of target's missing health

W - Void Seeker Magic Damage Decreased from 30/55/80/105/130 (+ 130% AD) (+70% AP) to 30/55/80/105/130 (+130% AD) (+45% AP)

R - Killer Instinct Shield Strength Increased from 75/100/125 (+100/150/200% AD) (+75% AP) to 75/100/125 (+100/150/200% AD) (+100% AP)



Kassadin

Q - Null Sphere Magic Shield Increased from 40/70/100/130/160 (+30% AP) to 60/90/120/150/180 (+40% AP)

E - Force Pulse Magic Damage Increased from 80/105/130/155/180 (+80% AP) >to 80/105/130/155/180 (+85% AP)



Mordekaiser

Passive - Darkness Rise Bonus Move Speed Increased from 3% at all levels to 3/6/9% at levels 1/6/11



Poppy

W - Steadfast Presence Cooldown Decreased from 24/22/20/18/16 seconds to 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

R - Keeper's Verdict Uncharged Knock Up Duration Increased from 0.75 seconds to 1 second Charged Missile Speed Increased from 2000 to 2500 Charged Knock Back Distance Increased from 2400 to 3400 Cooldown Refund Upon Canceled Charge Decreased from 30 seconds to 15 seconds



Sejuani

Passive - Fury of the North Frost Armor Timer Changed from "Sejuani receives Frost Armor after 12 seconds" to "12-6 seconds (levels 1-18)" of not taking damage from enemy champions or monsters



Soraka

W - Astral Infusion Heal Decreased from 100/135/170/205/240 (+70% AP) to 100/130/160/190/220 (+65% AP)



Sylas

R - Hijack Cooldown Decreased from 100/70/40 seconds to 80/55/30 seconds



Tristana

Base Stats AD Growth Increased from 3.3 to 3.7 AD at Level 18 Increased from 115.1 to 121.9



Vel'Koz

Q - Plasma Fission Magic Damage Increased from 80/120/160/200/240 (+80% AP) to 80/120/160/200/240 (+90% AP)

W - Void Rift Initial Magic Damage Increased from 30/50/70/90/110 (+15% AP) >>> 30/50/70/90/110 (+20% AP)



Vladimir

Base Stats Base Armor Increased from 23 to 27



Xayah

Q - Double Daggers Damage Per Blade Decreased from 45/65/85/105/125 (+50% bonus AD) to 45/60/75/90/105 (+50% bonus AD) Cooldown Increased from 10/9/8/7/6 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds



Xerath

E - Shocking Orb Stun Duration Increased from 0.5-2 seconds (based on distance) to 0.75-2.25 seconds (based on distance)



Zoe

Q - Paddle Star Mana Cost Decreased from 50/55/60/65/70 to 40/45/50/55/60

R - Portal Jump Mana Cost Decreased from 50 to 40



Items

Stopwatch

Stopwatch will no longer be purchasable if you already own Guardian Angel or Zhonya's Hourglass

Mythic Content Overhaul

Showcase Milestones

Like Masterwork Milestones last patch, Showcase Milestones grant bonus rewards for purchasing event capsules, though the Showcase Milestone track can only be completed once. We've made significant changes to Showcase Milestones since they were originally announced! Showcase Milestones are now the best way to collect content from new Showcase releases.

We won't document Showcase Milestone tracks in patch notes moving forward, but since this is the first one it's worth walking through how the system works. To celebrate the occasion, the rewards for Eclipse Knights are a little sweeter than what future showcases will have on offer.

LAUNCH PARTY: When the Showcase begins, everyone will get a mission that rewards 1 Eclipse 2022 Capsule (which counts toward the reward track!) and 1 Eclipse 2022 Grab Bag! This is in addition to the normal free mission chain that launches during Showcase events. 1 CAPSULE :: Eclipse Knight 2022 Icon 3 CAPSULES :: Prestige Eclipse Knight Senna Emote + 5 Mythic Essence 5 CAPSULES :: Random Eclipse 2022 Epic Skin Permanent (Lunar Eclipse Aatrox, Lunar Eclipse Senna, Solar Eclipse Sejuani, Sun-Eater Kayle) + 15 Mythic Essence 10 CAPSULES : Random Eclipse 2022 Epic Skin Permanent + 20 Mythic Essence 15 CAPSULES :: Random Eclipse 2022 Epic Skin Permanent + 25 Mythic Essence 20 CAPSULES :: Random Eclipse 2022 Epic Skin Permanent + Eclipse 2022 Grab Bag + 30 Mythic Essence 25 CAPSULES :: 2 Eclipse 2022 Grab Bags + 30 Mythic Essence TOTAL REWARDS :: 25 Eclipse Capsules + Eclipse Knight 2022 Icon + Prestige Eclipse Knight Senna Emote + All four Eclipse 2022 Epic Skin Permanents + 3 Eclipse 2022 Grab Bags + 125 Mythic Essence



Prestige Lunar Eclipse Senna

Prestige Lunar Eclipse Senna will be available in the Mythic Shop for 125 ME for the duration of the Eclipse Knights Showcase. (Conveniently, completing the Eclipse 2022 Showcase Milestone track grants 125 ME.) After that, she'll be unavailable for direct ME purchase but will be added to loot drop and reroll pools without her debut loading screen border.

Adjustments to Masterwork Milestones

Our pre-launch tuning adjustments to Masterwork Milestones slightly undershot longterm Mythic Essence rates. We buffed the final milestone reward a few hours after activation last patch and are documenting it here for visibility.

25 MASTERWORK CHESTS :: 5 Mythic Essence and one 1350+ RP tier skin shard >>> 10 Mythic Essence and one 1350+ RP tier skin shard. We're also shipping a couple more things this patch to make up for missing the mark.

RETROACTIVE REWARDS :: Players who completed the 25 Masterwork Chest milestone before the update will get 5 Mythic Essence for each time they completed it

FREEBIE :: Everyone will receive a mission granting 10 Mythic Essence

Piltover Clash

Team formation for the second weekend of Piltover Clash began on April 25, and the tournaments will be on April 30 and May 1.

Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Nexus turrets with active Objective Bounties will now correctly have bounty healthbar indicators and display bounty information in chat when pinged

Fixed the bug where Nexus hitboxes were unintentionally larger than they appeared

Fixed a rare bug that would permanently reduce a turret's resistances if certain conditions were met when plating fell

Being in an enemy turret's range with an enemy Sion, Kog'Maw, or Karthus passive zombie as it dies will no longer make that turret's aggro switch to you

Ghost Poros have been restored and will once again grant normal vision, NOT true sight

QoL Change: Illaoi's E - Test of Spirit will now grant assist credit, even if the Vessel does not take any damage

Fixed a bug where, if you casted Illaoi's Q - Tentacle Smash during her E - Test of Spirit animation or while she was locked out of her abilities (e.g. in stasis), she would instantly change direction to face your cursor

Fixed a bug where Vessels spawned from Illaoi's E - Test of Spirit would be invisible if the tethered champion was camouflaged and being revealed by a control ward

Fixed some strange Vessel interactions that would sometimes benefit Illaoi's enemies upon expiring, like healing them if they had Omnivamp... :3

Fixed a bug where Illaoi's W - Harsh Lesson-empowered basic attacks would not trigger nearby Tentacles to slam her target if she had an active spell shield

Fixed the bug where Taliyah would not be able to use her Passive - Rock Surfing for the rest of the game if someone broke her Banshee's Veil spell shield while she was Rock Surfing again

Fixed a bug where, if an enemy champion got DUNKED by Sett's R - The Show Stopper into Tahm Kench's R - Devour, they would first reappear at the original Devour point before quickly sliding to the actual Regurgitate destination

Fixed an uncommon bug where Viego could become permanently attached to an ally champion if he possessed Yuumi under certain conditions

Sona will no longer be able to reset her basic attacks against wards by casting an ability while at full stacks of Passive - Power Chord

Fixed a bug where, if Elise casted E - Rappel on herself while an enemy champion was right next to her, she would ascend and immediately descend upon on them despite not having recasted the ability

Fixed a bug where, if you spammed Pantheon's Q - Comet Spear or Sett's E - Facebreaker while the ability was on cooldown, it would sometimes cancel your attacks and movements

Black Cleaver's passive interactions have been fixed so that you will correctly gain only one stack of Carve per basic attack, even if you purchased Titanic Hydra first

Lulu's interactions with Spellthief's Edge and Spectral Sickle have been fixed so she will once again receive a stack of Tribute whenever Passive - Help, Pix! damages an enemy champion, too

Rengar will no longer receive a Navori Quickblades stack upon hitting a plant with a Q - Savagery- empowered basic attack

Axiom Arc's passive has been fixed and will correctly grant Tahm Kench partial refunds on his R - Devour for scoring takedowns

Fixed a bug where Teemo couldn't gain Manamune stacks if he had ranked up E - Toxic Shot at least once.

Fixed a bug where the Ornn Masterwork items Caesura and Eternal Winter did not grant the correct amounts of AP

Fixed a bug where certain skillshots would not play their hit confirmation SFX if they hit a target in Fog of War

Nocturne's R - Paranoia VO volume has been fixed and is no longer much louder than intended

Ivern and his jungle friends are on speaking terms again. In other words, his jungle camp interaction VO lines have been restored.

