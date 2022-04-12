League of Legends 12.7 Patch Notes: Pantheon Rises, Zeri Falls

Riot Games has released the League of Legends 12.7 patch notes, and the update will finally bring the newest champion in the Nexus down from her pedestal.

The electrically-charged Zeri is the hardest hit in this new patch, with every one of her attacks being affected when the update goes live. Furthermore, her base armor and attack damage are being reduced, though her base health growth is being given a small boost to compensate.

The League of Legends 12.7 patch at a glance.

On the flip side, the warrior Pantheon has received a few gracious buffs, including a longer reach for his Comet Spear and a faster drop when using Grand Starfall. It's not all buffs in this patch for Pantheon, though, as his base health regeneration does take a slight tumble.

Other champions affected by the patch include Gangplank, Jayce, and Kalista, while a handful of items--Moonstone Renewer and Umbral Glaive among others--have also seen some adjustments. The full list of changes is below.

The League of Legends 12.7 patch is due to be implemented April 13. The next patch 12.8, will server as the tournament patch for the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational, slated to begin on May 10.

League of Legends 12.7 Patch Notes

Champions

Gangplank

Gangplank is arrrguably struggling at all levels of play. He's already got enough gunpowder in his Q and barrels, so we're putting some power into less explosive and more… orange… parts of his kit.

Passive - Trial by Fire Burn Base Damage :: 55-225 (levels 1-18) >>> 55-310 (levels 1-18)

W - Remove Scurvy Mana Cost :: 80/90/100/110/120 >>> 60/70/80/90/100



Gwen

Gwen's been hanging by a thread after her most recent nerfs, so we're stitching her up with some cooldown buffs that should help her across all skill levels. Needle-ss to say, we don't think these changes will fully address her issues, but we're being extra careful considering her pattern of dominating Pro.

E - Skip 'n Slash Cooldown Refund Upon First Basic Attack :: 50% >>> 60%

R - Needlework Cooldown :: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 100/90/80 seconds



Jayce

Jayce has also been a popular pick in Pro. We're lowering his laning power by making him squishier early on, but increasing his growth to make sure he still scales to late game.

Base Stats Health Growth :: 90 >>> 95 Health :: 560-2090 (levels 1-18) >>> 520-2135 (levels 1-18) Base Armor :: 27 >>> 22 Armor Growth :: 3.5 >>> 3.8 (armor at level 18 unchanged)



Kalista

Kalista still has yet to be seen in Pro this season, and is generally weak in all levels of play. We're buffing some of her baseline stats which should especially help her out in Average play. Super speedy spooky spears incoming.

Base Stats Base Mana :: 250 >>> 300 Move Speed :: 325 >>> 330 Attack Speed Growth :: 4% >>> 4.5%



Karthus

While the Deathsinger remains powerful in bot lane, his voice has been faltering in the jungle. We're amping up his clear strength to bring jungle Karthus back from the dead.

Q - Lay Waste Damage Against Monsters :: 85% >>> 95%



Lee Sin

We're looking (no pun intended) to bring down Lee Sin's jungle clear speed and early game threat in order to reduce his impact on Pro play. We're targeting his base damage instead of his cooldowns to ensure his passive's rhythm remains the same.

Base Stats Base AD :: 68 >>> 66

Q - Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike Sonic Wave Damage 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% bonus AD) Resonating Strike Minimum Damage 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% bonus AD) Resonating Strike Maximum Damage 110/160/210/260/310 (+200% bonus AD) >>> 100/150/200/250/300 (+200% bonus AD)



Lillia

We're giving Lillia some more scaling sustain with her AP builds while also boosting her early jungle clear. These buffs should give her W damage a bit more oomph—or rather, eep!

Passive - Dream-Laden Bough Healing Against Champions :: 12-140 (levels 1-18) (+12% AP) >>> 12-140 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP)

W - Watch Out! Eep! Damage :: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35% AP) >>> 80/100/120/140/160 (+35% AP)



Neeko

Neeko's been hidden from Pro play despite being a strong tomato in solo queue. Her on-hit build was quite popular in past metas, so we're bringing it back to lure the Curious Chameleon out of hiding!

W - Shapesplitter Passive Bonus Magic Damage 50/70/90/110/130 (+60% AP) >>>50/80/110/140/170 (+60% AP) Passive Bonus Move Speed 10/15/20/25/30% >>> 10/17.5/25/32.5/40%



Pantheon

Pantheon hasn't been living up to his Spartan spirit, so we're sharpening his spear to make him feel more like the paragon of Rakkor warriors. Skilled Pantheon players should now be able to showcase their strength with more timely ults, more maneuverable shields, and better trading tools.

Base Stats Base Health Regeneration :: 9 >>> 7.5

Q - Comet Spear Tap Q Length :: 550 Hits >>> 600 units Tap Q Width :: 150 units >>> 120 units

E - Aegis Assault Pantheon is no longer slowed if moving backwards while Aegis Assault is active

R - Grand Starfall Pantheon now crashes down on his destination 0.25 seconds sooner



Rengar

Rengar's become a serious destroyer of furniture structures after his most recent changes. This is a new and flexible strength in his kit that we want to preserve, but he's taking down those (scratching) towers a bit too fast, so we're tapping down the damage on that part of his Q. We're also bumping up his damage against monsters to compensate for some of the clear speed he lost because of the changes to Q against plants last patch.

Q - Savagery Bonus damage is reduced by 40% against structures

W - Battle Roar Bonus Magic Damage Against Monsters :: 65-130 (levels 1-18) >>> 85-150 (levels 1-18)

Bugfixes Fixed a bug where Gromp did not grant Rengar a stack of Ferocity



Ryze

Ryze's tank builds make him a safe yet potent split pusher by allowing him to stack health while dealing carry levels of damage, making him particularly lethal in Pro play. The mid-patch 12.5 nerfs didn't quite do the job at refining his hypercarry identity, so we're shifting his mana scaling to incentivize him to build a few more AP items before stacking health items like Winter’s Approach (which will also be receiving nerfs this patch).

Q - Overload Magic Damage :: 70/90/110/130/150 (+45% AP) (+3% bonus mana) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+50% AP) (+2% bonus mana)



Wukong

Wukong hasn't been seen in Pro much despite having a theoretically good matchup into meta staples like Jayce and Graves. We're helping him claim his place in top lane while also reinvigorating jungle Wu so he can be a viable counter or flex pick.

Q - Crushing Blow Cooldown :: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

W - Warrior Trickster Cooldown :: 20/19/18/17/16 seconds >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds Wukong can now dash through terrain using Warrior Trickster

E - Nimbus Strike Magic Damage :: 80/110/140/170/200 (+80% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+100% AP) Bonus Magic Damage Against Monsters :: 50% >>> 80%



Yasuo

Despite my match history, Yasuo and Yone have been relatively weak (and the sustain nerfs in 12.6 didn’t do them any favors either). Rather than increasing their damage, we're giving the wind brothers more opportunity to flex their skills. For Yasuo, we're increasing his early combat durability and ability to synergize with teammates during laning phase.

Base Stats Health :: 490 >>> 520

R - Last Breath Cooldown :: 80/55/30 seconds >>> 70/50/30 seconds



Yone

Yone is also getting more access to his ult, but with a focus on late game which is when it's usually harder for him to close gaps (unless he's already extremely far ahead).

R - Fate Sealed Cooldown :: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 120/90/60 seconds



Zeri

Zeri, Zeri, you’ve been a little too unfair-y. Despite the nerfs in previous patches, Zeri has been shockingly resilient and continues to dominate Pro play. With this round of nerfs, we’re aiming to bring her bruiser build more in line with her crit build, as well as make her stacks and on-hits more predictable. This should give enemies more time to catch Zeri before she starts zipping circles around them.

Base Stats AD Growth :: 2 >>> 1.5 Attack Damage :: 53-87 (levels 1-18) >>> 50-75.5 (levels 1-18) Base Armor :: 22 >>> 20 Health Growth :: 90 >>> 95 Health at Level 18 :: 2030 >>> 2115

Q - Burst Fire Total Physical Damage :: 10/15/20/25/30 (+110% total AD) >>> 7/9/11/13/15 (+110/112.5/115/117.5/120% total AD) Q - Burst Fire now only applies on-hit effects once per cast Zeri can now only gain one stack of R - Lightning Crash and one instance of E - Spark Surge cooldown reduction per Q - Burst Fire cast (excluding critical strikes) Critical strikes on Q - Burst Fire grant Zeri an additional R - Lightning Crash stack and an additional instance of E - Spark Surge’s cooldown reduction (at most two procs per cast: one for Q upon hitting a champion and another if it crits on a champion)

W - Ultrashock Laser Magic Damage :: 40/75/110/145/180 (+100% total AD)(+60% AP) >>> 10/45/80/115/150 (+120% total AD)(+70% AP)

E - Spark Surge Cooldown :: 23 seconds >>> 28/26.5/25/23.5/22 seconds

R - Lightning Crash Cooldown :: 100/90/80 seconds >>> 120/95/70 seconds



Items

Abyssal Mask

Abyssal Mask has taken a back seat to Force of Nature in terms of magic resist options this season. We’re buffing Abyssal Mask’s passive, Unmake, to help it stand out as an aggressive tank option which will help unmake your enemies’ MR.

Unmake Magic Resist Reduction :: 5 (+1% bonus health), capped at 20 >>> 5 (+1.2% bonus health), capped at 25

Galeforce

Galeforce has been the go-to marksman mythic for a while now and has made hypercarries like Jinx and Aphelios a bit too safe in Pro play. We’re increasing Galeforce’s active cooldown to give opponents larger windows to punish scaling marksmen before they reach their endgame.

Active Cooldown :: 90 seconds >>> 110 seconds

Moonstone Renewer

Moonstone has been eclipsing the other enchanter support options. It offers a little too much sustain with relatively little risk, so we’re tuning down the bonus shields and heals to bring it in line with other enchanter mythic items.

Bonus Heal and Shield Power Per Stack :: 7% (maximum 35% at 5 stacks) >>> 6% (maximum 30% at 5 stacks)

Umbral Glaive

Umbral Glaive hasn’t been living up to its fantasy of blacking out opponents’ maps. We’re implementing some buffs to make it a better option for supports building lethality and roaming assassins looking to be a tad sneakier.

Total Cost :: 2400 gold >>> 2300 gold

Combine Cost :: 600 gold >>> 500 gold

Blackout Cooldown :: 45 seconds >>> 35 seconds

Winter's Approach

Winter may be over for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, but Winter’s Approach is still the premier choice for mana tanks and a few mages, despite being a scaling item. We’re increasing its cost to make it less appealing as a first purchase.

Total Cost :: 2600 gold >>> 2700 gold

Combine Cost :: 1000 gold >>> 1100 gold

Health :: 400 >>> 350

Bugfix Fixed a bug where Fimbulwinter's base shield did not properly update with champion level



Runes

Time Warp Tonic

Time Warp Tonic provides its users too much safety versus divers. Combined with the generic sustain power of Corrupting Potion, this often means ranged champions that want to play safe… always stay safe. We’re diluting the tonic a bit by taking out some of its special safety syrup making it easier to punish.

Immediate Health & Mana Restoration :: 50% >>> 30%

Bonus Move Speed :: 5% >>> 4%

ARAM

Champion Buffs

Illaoi -5% Damage Dealt >>> -5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken

Nunu & Willump +8% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken >>> +8% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken, +20% Healing, +20% Shielding



Champion Nerfs

Kai'Sa +5% Damage Dealt >>> Normal

Kog'Maw -10% Damage Dealt, +8% Damage Taken >>> -12% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken Soraka :: -20% Healing

Xerath -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken



Champion Adjustments

Maokai -15% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken, -40% Healing >>> -20% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken, Normal Healing



Mythic Content Overhaul

Masterwork Milestones

Hot on the heels of last patch's Phase 1 launch, we're heading into Phase 2 of the Mythic Content Overhaul! This patch, we're introducing an infinitely repeatable rewards track for Masterwork Chests. Any Masterwork Chest you open grants progress on the rewards track, regardless of whether you bought it, earned it as a reward, or received it as a gift. In addition, since we've adjusted random Mythic Essence drops from Masterwork chests from 10 ME to 5 ME, we won't revert last patch’s buff to ME—it'll remain at a 4.2% drop rate.

5 MASTERWORK CHESTS :: 5 Mythic Essence and 1 skin shard of any tier

10 MASTERWORK CHESTS :: 5 Mythic Essence

15 MASTERWORK CHESTS :: 5 Mythic Essence and 1 975 RP+ tier skin shard

20 MASTERWORK CHESTS :: 5 Mythic Essence

25 MASTERWORK CHESTS :: 5 Mythic Essence and 1 1350+ tier skin shard

We're also introducing two adjustments to the Masterwork system relative to our original plan. Our original model would've led to Masterwork Chests granting more Mythic Essence than the new system has been tuned to support, and we felt it'd be better to do these changes now rather than later.

BOX IN A BOX - Masterwork Chests no longer have a 10% chance to drop a bonus Masterwork Chest and Hextech Key

RANDOM MYTHIC ESSENCE DROPS FROM MASTERWORK CHESTS - 10 Mythic Essence >>> 5 Mythic Essence (Hextech Chests still drop 10 ME)

SILVER LINING - The above changes mean we no longer need to revert last patch's buff to Mythic Essence drop rates from Masterwork Chests (4.2%, up from 3.6%)

We'll be following up soon with the other half of Phase 2, our first Showcase Milestone release!

Ranked Season 2022 Split 2 Start

Get ready, because the second Split of Ranked begins on Friday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. local time for your region! The exclusive rewards for Split 2 are a Renata Glasc summoner icon, Renata Glasc emotes, 1 Renata Glasc Champion permanent, and a Series 1 Eternals Capsule.

Piltover Clash

Team formation for the Clash Piltover Cup begins on April 11, and the tournament begins on April 16 and 17! Team formation for week 2 of the cup will start on April 25 with the tournament days being April 30 and May 1.

Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Fixed a bug where Orianna’s <strong>R - Shockwave</strong> would sometimes originate from Orianna despite just having moved her ball to an ally with <strong>E - Command: Protect</strong>

Fixed a bug where Kled could use Hextech Flashtraption to change directions during his <strong>R- Chaaaaaaaaaarge!!!</strong>

Fixed a bug where Sylas’ ultimate would not revert back to <strong>R-Hijack</strong> if he died with

Vex’s ultimate, <strong>R-Shadows Surge</strong>, on its kill reset cooldown

Fixed a bug that caused Tibbers and Daisy to walk away when hit by abilities and effects that reduced armor or magic resist

Fixed a bug where Warwick’s <strong>Q-Jaws of the Beast</strong> would sometimes have no cooldown if it killed a target

Fixed a bug where sound effects were playing from the Fog of War despite no having visibility of the item effect/champion ability that triggered the sound effect

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Aatrox’s voice lines to not play (there goes the silence of annihilation)

Fixed a bug where Akshan’s second attack would gain 2 stacks of Lethal Tempo

Fixed a bug where Tahm Kench could <strong>R - Devour</strong> an ally champion from a bush and, upon being spat out, the champion would be invisible to enemy players

Fixed a bug where the cooldown indicators on certain items (Redemption, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, and Knight’s Vow) would not accurately reflect the item’s actual cooldown timer

Fixed a bug in Treasure Hunter’s tooltip that would show 170 gold bounty available despite having already claimed the bounty on all enemy champions

Fixed a bug that caused Locket of the Iron Solari’s tooltip to display an incorrect shield amount

Fixed a bug that was not allowing players to purchase suggested starter item bundles by left-clicking on the bundle icon twice

Fixed a bug that caused champions to become stuck inside Mordekaiser’s <strong>R-Realm of Death</strong> if it was cast on Tahm Kench as he was spitting out an ally he previously used <strong>R-Devour</strong> on

Fixed a bug that caused the tooltip for Lee Sin’s <strong>Q-Sonic Strike</strong> to display incorrect damage values

Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this patch:

Arcana Ahri

Arcana Hecarim

Arcana Ryze

Arcana Xayah

Arcana Rakan

The following chromas will be released this patch: