League of Legends 12.11 Patch Marks The Debut Of Bel'Veth, The Void Empress

The League of Legends 12.11 patch notes have been unveiled, and the new update heralds the arrival of the game's latest champion: Bel'Veth, the Void Empress.

Bel'Veth is a Void jungler featuring speedy attacks thanks to Lavender stacks, which increases her overall attack speed. She can also transform into her True Form during her ultimate attack Endless Banquet, which increases her max health and speed, and allows her to travel through walls using her Void Surge ability.

Highlights of the League of Legends 12.11 patch.

27 other champions will see changes in the LoL 12.11 patch, with 15 of those champions receiving buffs. Potentially impactful changes include the previously added champion Zeri seeing some of her recent nerfs lessened, a buff to Lee Sin's Sonic Wave/Resonating Strike, and nerfs to Swain, Veigar, and Wukong.

League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle area game--more commonly known as a MOBA--and is available to download now on PC. The full 12.11 patch notes--which will be implemented into the game beginning June 8--are below.

League of Legends 12.11 Patch Notes

Patch Highlights

Bel'Veth, the Void Empress, will be hitting the Rift on June 9, 2022.

Battle Boss Bel'Veth, Ocean Song Ashe, Ocean Song Nidalee, Ocean Song Seraphine, Ocean Song Yone, and Ocean Song Zeri will be available June 9, 2022.

Prestige Ocean Song Seraphine will be available from June 9 until July 14, 2022.

Champions

New Champion: Bel’Veth The Void Empress

Aphelios

Aphelios has been very weak this patch, and he didn’t get much help from the Durability Update. We're bufﬁng up his passive to help add a little more ﬁre moon power to his guns.

Passive - The Hitman and the Seer Bonus Attack Speed :: 6/12/18/24/30/36% >>> 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45% Bonus Lethality :: 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27 >>> 5.5/11/16.5/22/27.5/33



Brand

Brand has been on ﬁre since the Durability Update given that everyone having more HP increases the value of his abilities. We're partially extinguishing his ability to burn his enemies with percent max health damage.

Passive - Blaze Passive Burn Damage :: 3% maximum health over 4 seconds >>> 2.5% maximum health over 4 seconds Detonate Burn Damage :: 10-14% (levels 1-17) maximum health >>> 9-13% (levels 1-17) maximum health



Caitlyn

Cait wasn't in a great place pre-12.10, and her lane bully reputation has only continued to suffer with the update. We're putting more power in her Piltover Peacemaker to help her procure her proper place pressuring preposterous people (lane opponents).

Q - Piltover Peacemaker Physical Damage :: 50/90/130/170/210 (+130/145/160/175/190% AD) >>> 50/90/130/170/210 (+125/145/ 165/185/205% AD) Mana Cost :: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 55/60/65/70/75

E - 90 Caliber Net Magic Damage :: 70/110/150/190/230 (+80% AP) >>> 80/130/180/230/280 (+80% AP) Cooldown :: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 >>> 16/14/12/10/8 seconds



Fizz

The Tidal Trickster has been keeping his head above water, but his big mana costs feel pretty bad in extended combat. We're giving him more to work with later in the game, but also bringing down his tankiness so he doesn't get too playful out there.

Base Stats Health Growth :: 112 >>> 106 Health at Level 18 :: 2544 >>> 2442 Mana Growth :: 37 >>> 52 Mana at Level 18 :: 946 >>> 1201



Gragas

Gragas hasn't been keeping up with the extended ﬁghts that came with the Durability Update, so we're topping off his Graggy Ice by giving him some more drinking power and agility to help his rotations in longer skirmishes.

Q - Barrel Roll Damage :: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+80% AP) Cooldown :: 11/10/9/8/7 >>> 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

E - Body Slam Cooldown :: 16/15/14/13/12 >>> 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 seconds



Gwen

Gwen's been the most dominant top laner in Pro thanks to her high resilience, mobility, and damage. In particular, with longer ﬁght durations, she's more often able to cast Hallowed Mist twice, so we're increasing the cooldown of her incredibly powerful teamﬁght tool. We're also reverting the E change from 12.7 which was giving her dash more uptime in ﬁghts than intended.

W - Hallowed Mist Bonus Armor and MR while inside mist :: 20 (+5% AP) >>> 12/14/16/18/20 (+5% AP) Cooldown :: 22/20/18/16/14 >>> 22/21/20/19/18 seconds

E - Skip ‘n Slash Cooldown refunded on ﬁrst attack :: 60% >>> 50%



Irelia

The Durability Update didn't do our Blade Dancer any favors, greatly reducing her potential to get kills in the early game. While this was intended, she is a bit weaker than we’d like so we're giving her a small sustain boost and more opportunities to stun opponents to help her out in ways that aren’t burst damage. Better<strike>nerf</strike> buff Irelia.

Q - Bladesurge Healing :: 7/8/9/10/11% AD >>> 9/10/11/12/13% AD

E - Flawless Duet Cooldown :: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds



Kayn

Darkin Kayn has been reaping quite a lot of beneﬁts from the Durability Update, with all these champions walking around with more health and whatnot. Pulling some power from his Q to help him ﬁnd balance post-12.10.

Q - Reaping Slash (Darkin Form) Damage :: 65% AD (+5% (+5.5% per 100 bonus AD) target maximum health) >>> 65% AD (+5% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) target maximum health)



Kog'Maw

Our little Void puppy has started baring his fangs (oddly enough, they look a lot like Guinsoo's Rageblade). Given his knack for gnawing through his chew toys and enemies in a longer team ﬁghts, we're <s>head</s> patting down his percent health damage and attack speed.

Q - Caustic Spittle Armor and MR Shred Amount :: 25/27/29/31/33% >>> 23/25/27/29/31% Passive Bonus Attack Speed :: 15/20/25/30/35% >>> 10/15/20/25/30%

W - Bio-Arcane Barrage On-hit % Max Health Damage :: 3/4/5/6/7% >>> 3/3.8/4.6/5.2/6%



Lee Sin

Lee Sin has been struggling to consistently snowball his early leads since the Durability Update, so we're rolling back some nerfs implemented in 12.7 to help him ﬁnd his footing again.

Base Stats Base AD :: 66 >>> 68

Q - Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike Sonic Wave Damage :: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) Resonating Strike Minimum Damage :: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) Resonating Strike Maximum Damage :: 100/150/200/250/300 (+200% bonus AD) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+200% bonus AD)



Lillia

Much like Brand and Kayn, Lillia's abilities that deal percent max health damage were indirectly buffed by the Durability Update. We're toning down the areas that beneﬁted most to make her a little less of a nightmare this patch.

Base Stats Base Health :: 650 >>> 625

Passive - Dream-Laden Bough Dream Dust Damage :: 6% (+1.5% per 100 AP) target maximum health >>> 6% (+1.2% per 100 AP) target maximum health



Master Yi

It turns out that when a tanky champion can deal true damage, it's a little strong. We're taking down Yi's durability and true damage, which both greatly beneﬁted from the Durability Update.

Base Stats Health Growth :: 106 >>> 100 Health at Level 18 :: 2471 >>> 2369

E - Wuju Style Bonus True Damage On-hit :: 30/38/46/54/62 (+35% bonus AD) >>> 30/35/40/45/50 (+35% bonus AD)



Nunu & Willump

Nunu has been a burst reliant tank, and his nerfs in patch 12.10 negatively affected both his burstiness and his tankiness. We like him being slightly less lethal, but in exchange we’re giving him some additional durability to offset the reduced damage. Also you can now throw more snowballs per game. Like a LOT more snowballs. Snowball ﬁght anyone?

Q - Consume Healing against non-Champions :: 65/95/125/155/185 (+70% AP)(+6% bonus health) >>> 65/95/125/155/185 (+90% AP) (+10% bonus health) Healing against Champions :: 39/57/75/93/111 (+42% AP) (+3.6% bonus health) >>> 39/57/75/93/111 (+54% AP) (+6% bonus health)

E - Snowball Barrage Cooldown :: 14 seconds at all ranks >>> 14/13/12/11/10 seconds



Olaf

With the combination of the Durability Update and his mid-scope, Olaf was living up to his berserker fantasy a little too much, especially up in top lane. We're pulling back on some of his bonus stats and making him less tanky late game in exchange for more jungle clear efﬁciency to give jungle Olafs some needed help.

Passive - Berserker Rage Maximum Value threshold for Life Steal :: 22.5% maximum health >>> 30% maximum health Lifesteal :: 10-30% (levels 1-18) >>> 8-25% (levels 1-18)

Q - Undertow Damage :: 60/110/160/210/260 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+100% bonus AD) Minimum time between casts :: 3 >>> 2.5 seconds

W - Tough It Out Cooldown :: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

R - Ragnarok Passive Armor and MR :: 10/25/40 >>> 10/20/30



Rakan

Rakan was hit pretty hard by the Durability Update given his heavy use of shields and his reliance on getting takedowns with his CC (something much harder with more durable champs). We're giving him back what he lost plus a little more in hopes he can make a Grand Entrance back onto the Rift.

Q - Gleaming Quill Healing :: 18-90 (levels 1-18) >>> 30 -115 (levels 1-18)

W - Grand Entrance Cooldown :: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds

E - Battle Dance Mana Cost :: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 40/45/50/55/60 Shield Strength :: 35/60/85/110/135 (+70% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+70% AP)



Rengar

Rengar has been ﬁnding a lot of success with his lethality and ﬁghter builds recently, especially in Elite tiers of play. We’re giving him some more generalized nerfs for now while we keep an eye on how his builds and itemization choices land this patch.

Base Stats Base Health :: 655 >>> 620

R - Thrill of the Hunt Cooldown :: 110/90/70 >>> 110/100/90 seconds



Ryze

We're loosening up some of Ryze's mana restrictions so his spellcasting is a little more forgiving while he's scaling up. We understand that this isn’t going to resolve all of the issues he’s currently facing, but this should help make him a little less blue while we look into new ways to make Ryze feel good in solo queue without dominating pro play.

E - Spell Flux Damage :: 60/80/100/120/140 (+30% AP) (+2% bonus mana) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) (+2% bonus mana) Mana Cost :: 40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/45/55/65/75



Samira

Since the Durability Update, Samira has been struggling to ﬁnd those explosive leads and snowball opportunities. We're increasing her scaling a bit so she's got more potential to style on her enemies in later stages of the game.

Base Stats AD Growth :: 3 >>> 3.3 AD at Level 18 :: 108 >>> 113.1

Q - Flair Damage :: 0/5/10/15/20 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) >>> 0/5/10/15/20 (+85/95/105/115/125% AD)



Senna

Senna has been a bit too strong with the Durability Update, consistently winning lane and oppressing her opponents. We're taking down her power as a support and, in exchange, giving ADC Senna more chances to collect Mist Wraiths.

Passive - Absolution Mist Wraith drop rate from Minions Senna kills :: 2.166% >>> 8.333%

Q - Piercing Darkness Slow :: 20% (+10% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 15% (+10% per 100 bonus AD) Slow Duration :: 2 >>> 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds



Swain

Turns out Swain's new empire was Patch 12.10, quickly rising to power in every lane. We're nerﬁng him across the board with particular attention to Top and Mid, making his healing and damage lower at later stages of the game.

Passive - Ravenous Flock Healing :: 3.5/4.5/5.5/7% >>> 3/4/5/6%

W - Vision of Empire Magic Damage :: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) >>> 80/115/150/185/220 (+55% AP)

R - Demonic Ascension Healing Per Tick :: 15/30/45 (+20% AP) >>> 15/27.5/40 (+18% AP)



Sylas

With the Durability Update, Sylas has found himself unable to burst down opponents like he used to. While his burst has been nerfed, we actually aren’t planning on bufﬁng it back to what it once was. Instead we want to give him back power in other meaningful ways. For now, we're bufﬁng his versatility so he can ﬁnd more ways to ﬁght the system.

W - Kingslayer Mana Cost :: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 50/60/70/80/90 Healing :: 20/40/60/80/100 (+35% AP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+40% AP) Cooldown :: 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 >>> 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

E - Abscond / Abduct Cooldown :: 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 13/12/11/10/9 seconds



Tahm Kench

UNBENCHED. UNLOADED. UNCLOGGED. The Durability Update wasn't particularly nice to Tahm in any of his roles, so we're granting this ﬁsh's wishes by giving him some compensatory buffs to his heals and shields which should help him stick around longer in extended ﬁghts.

Passive - An Acquired Taste Bonus Magic Damage On-hit :: 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+2.5% bonus health) >>> 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+4% bonus health)

Q - Tongue Lash Heal upon landing :: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health)

R - Devour Shield Strength :: 500/700/900 >>> 650/800/950



Taliyah

Taliyah's mid-scope update in Patch 12.9 was great for Taliyah players, especially those in Elite tiers of play. We're introducing some Elite-skewed nerfs that should erode some of her power as well as some QoL changes and bug ﬁxes to help her out.

Base Stats Base Health :: 570 >>> 550

Q - Threaded Volley Cooldown :: 6.5/5.5/4.5/3.5/2.5 >>> 7/6/5/4/3 seconds 1-Rock Damage :: 38/61/84/107/130 (+50% AP) >>> 40/60/80/100/120 (+50% AP) 5-Rock Damage :: 98.8/158.6/218.4/278.2/338 (+130% AP) >>> 104/156/208/260/312 (+130% AP) Boulder Damage :: 72.4/115.9/159.6/203.3/247 (+90% AP) >>> 75/114/152/190/228 (+90% AP)

E - Unraveled Earth JUNGLE ROCKS ARE SHARPER :: E - Unraveled Earth now does 150% damage to monsters

R - Weaver's Wall SLOW DOWN ROCKY :: Taliyah can no longer cast R - Weaver's Wall within 3 seconds of dealing non-proc damage

Bugﬁxes Fixed a bug where Taliyah would be unable to reactivate and destroy her wall if she took damage while the wall was up



Taric

Taric hasn’t been the radiant gem he once was, so we’re giving him some large buffs that should help him thrive in extended combat situations to help him shine in the new meta.

Q - Starlight's Touch Heal per charge :: 25 (+15% AP) (+0.75% of Taric's maximum health) >>> 25 (+15% AP) (+1% of Taric's maximum health) Mana Cost :: 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 >>> 60 at all ranks

E - Dazzle Cooldown :: 17/16/15/14/13 >>> 15/14/13/12/11 seconds Stun Duration :: 1.25 >>> 1.5 seconds



Tryndamere

Tryndamere took a big tumble in patch 12.10. His healing from Fury comes at a high cost so we're reverting the pre-emptive healing nerfs we gave him in patch 12.10 while giving his ultimate more up time in games.

Q - Bloodlust Base heal :: 25/33/41/49/57 >>> 30/40/50/60/70 Base heal per Fury stack :: 0.45/0.75/1.05/1.35/1.65 >>> 0.5/0.95/1.4/1.85/2.3

R - Undying Rage Cooldown :: 130/110/90 >>> 120/100/80 seconds



Veigar

We're targeting Veigar's level scaling by limiting access on his E. This should bring his team ﬁght control back to reasonable heights, especially in late game after he gets some Ability Haste.

Base Stats

Armor :: 23 >>> 21

Armor Growth :: 3.75 >>> 4.0

E - Event Horizon

Cooldown :: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

Bugﬁxes

Fixed a bug where Veigar's Q - Baleful Strike tooltip incorrectly stated that bonus stacks could be obtained by last hitting champions (so don't save your Q to last hit champions)

Wukong

Wukong was already quite powerful before, and the durability update pushed him over the edge. We're looking to nerf his jungle role through clear speed and tap down top a bit as well through early mobility.

W - Warrior Trickster Cooldown :: 20/18/16/14/12 >>> 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds

E - Nimbus Strike Damage to monsters :: 180% >>> 160%



Xin Zhao

Xin Zhao doesn't pose as much of a threat to backline carries as he used to, so we're giving him a bit more damage on his fairest spell and returning some of his extended combat power.

Passive - Determination Healing :: 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+7% AD) (+55% AP) >>> 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+10% AD) (+55% AP)

W - Wind Becomes Lightning Thrust Damage :: 40/75/110/145/180 (+80% AD) (+50% AP) >>> 50/85/120/155/190 (+90% AD) (+65% AP) Mana Cost :: 60 at all ranks >>> 60/55/50/45/40



Zeri

Zeri, Zeri, we've nerfed you so much you haven't been remotely scary. So this time around, we're giving you more damage to make you merry. That said, buffs come at a cost, and we're being wary, so we're lowering your utility and mobility, you electric carry.

Q - Burst Fire Active Damage :: 7/9/11/13/15 (+110/112.5/115/117.5/120% total AD) >>> 8/11/14/17/20 (+110/115/120/125/130% total AD) Passive Charged Damage :: 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+80% AP) (+1-10% (levels 1-13) of target's maximum health) >>> 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+90% AP) (+3-15% (levels 1-13) of target's maximum health)

W - Ultrashock Laser Damage :: 10/45/80/115/150 (+140% AD) (+70% AP) >>> 10/45/80/115/150 (+150% AD) (+70% AP) Slow :: 30/40/50/60/70% >>> 30/35/40/45/50% Cooldown :: 13/12/11/10/9 >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds [NEW] ROLLING THUNDER :: If W - Ultrashock Laser hits a wall, it will now critically strike champions and monsters

E - Spark Surge Cooldown :: 26/24.5/23/21.5/20 >>> 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds Cooldown reduction per attack :: 1 >>> 0.5 seconds Cooldown reduction per Critical Strike :: 3 >>> 1.5 seconds

R - Lightning Crash Cooldown :: 120/95/70 >>> 100/85/70 seconds Move Speed per stack :: 1.5% >>> 1% Stacks per Champion hit by Lightning Crash :: 4 >>> 8



Items

Grievous Wounds Despite the systemic nerf last patch, Grievous Wounds is still too impactful in the game, forcing us to push healing to unreasonable levels. We think GW itself should be a conscious choice that really shines against enemies with overwhelming amounts of healing, not just moderate amounts, since that detracts from more exciting items you can buy. So, we're nerﬁng GW itself a little bit more, but also compensating the items that apply it to keep them at roughly the same power level. Grievous Wounds :: 30% >>> 25% reduced healing Empowered Grievous Wounds :: 50% >>> 40% reduced healing These changes apply to all Grievous Wounds items below, as well as Grievous Wounds applied by abilities (Katarina, Kled, Singed, Varus, and Ignite).

Bramble Vest Passive :: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal ||| 3 >>> 4 magic damage to the attacker Grievous Wounds :: 30% >>> 25% (also applies to Thornmail)

Thornmail Passive - Thorns :: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal ||| 10 (+10% bonus armor) >>> 10 (+20% bonus armor) magic damage to the attacker

Executioner's Calling Attack Damage :: 15 >>> 20 Grievous Wounds :: 30% >>> 25% (also applies to Chempunk Chainsword and Mortal Reminder)

Mortal Reminder Passive - Sepsis :: Basic attacking a champion while they remain affected by Grievous Wounds ||| 3 times >>> 2 times increases the effect Empowered Grievous Wounds :: 50% >>> 40%

Chempunk Chainsword Attack Damage :: 45 >>> 55 Ability Haste :: 15 >>> 25 Empowered Grievous Wounds :: 50% >>> 40%

Oblivion Orb Ability Power :: 30 >>> 35 Grievous Wounds :: 30% >>> 25% (also applies to Morellonomicon and Chemtech Putriﬁer)

Morellonomicon Ability Power :: 80 >>> 90 Health :: 250 >>> 300 Empowered Grievous Wounds :: 50% >>> 40%

Chemtech Putriﬁer Ability Power :: 55 >>> 60 Empowered Grievous Wounds :: 50% >>> 40%



Mage Items

We're tuning AP Mythics with a holistic approach to bring their power levels closer together. In particular, Liandry's and Riftmaker both went up with the Durability Update thanks to longer combat times, while Everfrost has been strong for quite some time. Crown has been underwhelming even before and has become even less desirable with lower burst in 12.10. Lastly, Night Harvester has been underpicked by AP assassins and needed a little love.

Crown of the Shattered Queen Ability Power :: 60 >>> 70 (80 >>> 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Caesura)

Everfrost Active - Slow/Root Duration :: 1.5 >>> 1 second (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Eternal Winter)

Liandry's Anguish Torment - Burn Damage :: 60 (+6% AP) (+4% maximum health) >>> 50 (+6% AP) (+4% maximum health) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Liandry's Lament)

Night Harvester Ability Haste :: 15 >>> 25 (20 >>> 30 for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide) Cooldown (Per Champion) :: 40 >>> 30 seconds (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide)

Riftmaker Ability Power :: 80 >>> 70 (100 >>> 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Icathia's Curse)



Tank Items

Tanks as a whole have been struggling after the Durability Update. Since everyone's gotten tankier, the tank class's main advantage has been nerfed (relatively speaking) whereas their already low damage is even less threatening than before. We're increasing the health on their Mythics to form the foundation for higher resists on their primary Legendaries, and bufﬁng a few Legendaries as well.

Bami's Cinder Total Cost :: 1100 >>> 1000 gold Combine Cost :: 300 >>> 200 gold

Frostﬁre Gauntlet Combine Cost :: 950 >>> 1050 gold (total cost unchanged) Health :: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Rimeforged Grasp)

Sunﬁre Aegis Combine Cost :: 700 >>> 800 gold (total cost unchanged) Health :: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Forgeﬁre Crest)

Turbo Chemtank Combine Cost :: 950 >>> 1050 (total cost unchanged) Health :: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Turbocharged Hexperiment)

Abyssal Mask Magic Resistance :: 30 >>>35 Unmake - Bonus Magic Resistance :: Gain ||| 7 >>> 9 bonus magic resistance per cursed enemy

Knight's Vow Ability Haste :: 10 >>> 20

Randuin's Omen Armor :: 80 >>> 90

Spirit Visage Magic Resistance :: 40 >>>50

Zeke's Convergence Armor :: 25 >>> 35



Fighter Items

Death's Dance and Maw of Malmortius have been hot topics even before the Durability Update. We wanted to see where they would land post-update before touching them and, seeing that they're still too powerful, we're tapping down on them a bit. On the other hand, BoRK fell off a bit, though not quite as much as Sterak's, so they're receiving buffs accordingly. Lastly, Goredrinker needed a bit of a boost, so we're increasing its Ability Haste scaling to give it more power in extended combat.

Death's Dance Defy - Heal Ratio :: 140% >>> 120% bonus AD

Blade of the Ruined King Lifesteal :: 7% >>> 8%

Maw of Malmortius Cooldown :: 60 >>> 75 seconds

Sterak's Gage The Claws That Catch - Bonus AD :: 40% >>> 45% base AD Lifeline - Shield :: 70% >>> 75% bonus health

Goredrinker Mythic Passive :: 5 >>> 7 Ability Haste per Legendary item (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Ceaseless Hunger)

Kraken Slayer Kraken Slayer has naturally gone up with extended combat times, so we're tapping down on its third-stack bonus, too. Bring It Down - Bonus True Damage :: 60 (+45% bonus AD) >>> 50 (+40% bonus AD) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Wyrmfallen Sacriﬁce)

Umbral Glaive Unrelated to the Durability Update, Umbral Glaive's been giving a bit too much vision control, so we're reverting half of the cooldown buff from 12.7. Cooldown :: 35 >>> 40 seconds



Systems

First towers kinda SLAP right now. We overshot some of the early game damage buffs to towers in the update by a little bit, which has deterred some proactive and aggressive plays in early lane phase. We're toning them down so they aren't such super-safe havens for the scaling champs who have been thriving on 12.10.

Outer Turrets

Damage :: 167-391 >>> 162-344 (minutes 0:00-13:30) (Note: Towers deal up to 120% increased damage to champions)

Demacia Cup

Team formation for the Clash Demacia Cup began on June 6, and the tournament begins on June 11 and 12! Team formation for week 2 of the Cup will start on June 20 with the tournament days being June 25 and 26.

Behavioral Systems

End of Game chat is now opt-in! You'll only see messages from other players in the post-game lobby if you click on the chat icon or enter a chat message. Clicking on the chat icon will turn on/off player messages.

Bugﬁxes & QoL Changes

Fixed a bug where Qiyana’s Q - Edge of Ixtal would sometimes not deal damage to enemies moving toward her (*this bug should be resolved but due to the extremely low reproduction rate we cannot be 100% certain. We’ll be keeping a careful eye out for this bug going into patch 12.11)

Fixed a bug where Sylas’ healing from Fiora’s stolen R - Grand Challenge would not properly scale with his AP

Fixed a bug where Gnar would not receive the attack speed bonus from his E - Hop if his jump was interrupted by certain crowd control effects

Fixed a bug where Viego would retain Janna’s Passive - Tailwind after his possession of her expired Fixed a bug where Viego’s E - Harrowed Path ability cooldown would be fully refreshed if he possessed

another champion while an enemy champion was under the inﬂuence of possessed Swain’s E- Nevermove

Fixed a bug where Nidalee’s E - Primal Surge would not grant bonus attack speed when cast on allies

Fixed a bug where Graves’ runes would not swap off of Glacial Augment despite not being able to proc it (sorry Everfrost Graves mains)

Fixed a bug where Akshan’s head would change directions if he walked away from an enemy while casting R - Comeuppance

Fixed a bug where Kassadin’s W - Nether Blade would not display the on-hit VFX correctly

Fixed a bug where Sivir’s Q - Boomerang Blade would sometimes not be audible to allies if the target was hit in Fog of War

Fixed a bug where Sterak’s Gage would not accurately count the “Damage Blocked by Shields” tooltip counter

Fixed a bug where outer Turret Health bars would not explode upon breaking

Fixed a bug where Imperial Mandate’s debuff, Coordinated Fire, would not properly display its icon on the affected player’s debuff bar

Fixed a visual bug surrounding Clash to accurately display why the player cannot join a Clash Team

Fixed a visual bug where the last three players' report modals would be cropped in the End of Game screen

Fixed a visual bug that occurred when hovering the Summoner Icon in the End of Game screen

Fixed a bug where the Report Button in the scoreboard would get covered by longer names

Fixed a bug where player's Summoner Icons were missing from the Challenges leaderboards

Upcoming Skins & Chromas