Layers Of Fears Isn't The Sequel You Were Expecting

Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team has dipped its toes into a few other franchises over the last few years, but as announced during Summer Game Fest Live, it's returning to its signature horror series with Layers of Fears. No, that's not a spelling error--the studio is opting to reimagine its previous games using new technology.

Built using Unreal Engine 5, Layers of Fears uses the basic components of Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, and Layers of Fear: Inheritance, but with "an expanded plotline and gameplay direction," according to a press release. It's not just a remake, however, with a new story chapter that you can see in the official reveal trailer.

"Our plan was to recreate the games, but we didn't want to make it a simple collection of two remastered games," said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno in the announcement. "We've worked out a new approach, something that is maybe not yet obvious. But I can tell you there's a reason why we called it Layers of Fears."

Layers of Fears will arrive in 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It's being co-developed by Anshar Studios alongside Bloober Team. Anshar previously ported Darksiders III to Nintendo Switch and supported People Can Fly on Outriders.