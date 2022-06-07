Layers Of Fear Dev Teases New Game As Silent Hill Rumors Continue

Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team has released a teaser for a new project, with many understandably believing it to be a new Layers of Fear title. At the same time, the teaser comes amidst ongoing rumors that Bloober Team may also be working on a Silent Hill game in collaboration with Konami.

Bloober Team announced a new Layers of Fear project back in October 2021 with an Unreal Engine 5-powered teaser video that seemed to suggest a connection to the original Layers of Fear game. The new teaser art asks fans to "reach beneath the surface and uncover the source of your fears."

The art shows a shredded painting, which may be yet another callback to the original Layers of fear. Here's the artwork:

Reach beneath the surface and uncover the source of your fears#BlooberTeam pic.twitter.com/xTAxo8glC2 — Layers of Fear 2 (@LayersOfFear2) June 7, 2022

Bloober said in October 2021 that it was also working on two "AAA" projects that have not been announced yet. Many continue to believe that one of them is a Silent Hill game. Bloober signed a deal with Konami for a new project, but it has yet to be announced.

According to a report, Bloober is making a Silent Hill 2 remake. A new game in the mainline series is also said to be in the works, but the developer is unknown. This is all said to be happening at the same time that Konami is riding high after its most profitable year in its 53-year history.

A scene from the new Layers of Fear game

Gallery

Bloober's latest game was The Medium, a psychological horror game released in 2021.

If Bloober is planning a reveal for any new project soon, it could happen during any number of the Not-E3 press conferences coming up soon, like Summer Game Fest Live on June 9 or the Xbox/Bethesda and PC Gaming Show events on June 12, or somewhere else.

For more on this summer's big gaming events, check out our Not-E3 2022 press conference schedule.