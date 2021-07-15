Lawn Mowing Simulator Release Date Announced, New Trailer Looks So Zen And Chill

Lawn Mowing Simulator, the game with a title that describes exactly what it is, will be released on August 10, publisher Curve Digital and developer Skyhook Games have announced.

Lawn Mowing Simulator will be available that day across PC and Xbox consoles, priced at $30/€30/£25. A new trailer has debuted as well. Set to relaxing music and beautiful scenes of grass that needs to be cut, the trailer provides a good look at what to expect from what looks to be a very zen and chill game.

Set in the British countryside, the title lets you ride all manner of licensed lawn mowers, and the big ones are there. Brands like Toro, SCAG, and STIGA are all represented and playable in the game.

Lawn Mowing Simulator has players completing contracts in its career mode, while you can also just enjoy the zen of cutting grass in free mode. There is a challenge mode, too, for players who want to get competitive and find out who can cut grass the best and fastest. There are numerous unlockables in the game, too, including stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, recyclers, and flail decks.

The Lawn Mowing Simulator website has some further details on the game. It says players will get to mow the lawns at places like equestrian fields, castle grounds, cottages, and private gardens. "Each area has been meticulously handcrafted to provide you the satisfaction of cutting every blade of grass to the perfect length," reads a line from its description.

The career mode has players starting a landscaping business and managing all facets of it, from buying a location to hiring employees and building out your lawn care empire with advertising and other initiatives.