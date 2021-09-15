Destiny 2 Shattered Realm Guide New Game Pass Games Tracing The Stars Week 4 Fortnite Color Bottle Locations Deathloop Review PS5 Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

Lawn Mowing Simulator Briefly Had More Viewers On Twitch Than Call Of Duty: Warzone

Lawn and order.

By on

1 Comments

Streaming platform Twitch's most-viewed games are usually easy to predict. Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Valorant regularly top the charts, but for a brief time, the newly-released Lawn Mowing Simulator rose to the top of the streaming charts. Lawn Mowing Simulator even surpassed Call of Duty: Warzone with its gameplay, which delivers exactly what it promises on the box.

While developer Skyhook's yardwork simulator has since been eclipsed on Twitch by Warzone, the game has a dedicated following and fans of what it has to offer. So how did Lawn Mowing Simulator earn more viewers than Warzone for a brief moment in time? By being passionate and authentic about its subject matter, according to Skyhook.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Call of Duty Vanguard Reveal in Warzone
  2. God of War: Ragnarok - Everything We Know
  3. BOTW's Most Powerful Glitch Of 2021 Explained
  4. Deathloop: 9 Things To Know Before You Play
  5. Dying Light 2: Stay Human Delayed Again | GameSpot News
  6. PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD Installation Guide Trailer
  7. The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes - 20 Minutes Of Gameplay With Dev Commentary
  8. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Gameplay - Nigel Thornberry vs. April O'Neil
  9. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Gameplay - SpongeBob vs. Leonardo vs. Patrick vs. April O'Neil
  10. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Gameplay Showcase
  11. Star Wars Hunters - Official "Welcome To The Arena" Cinematic Trailer
  12. Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Ren & Stimpy Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Call of Duty Vanguard Reveal in Warzone

"Lawn Mower Simulator has been a labor of neatly-trimmed-love from day one," the developer explained in a blog post. "Every single thing we've crafted--from the gloriously green maps to the specifications of the equipment people like Atlas use in everyday life--has been done with care. We take pride in every detail, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant to some, and want our players to experience the authentic --and sometimes literal--highs and lows of lawn mowing."

Warzone's traffic has picked up again now that its big new update is out, adding several balance changes for weapons and attachments. Beyond that, Warzone's big Pacific map launches later this year just as Call of Duty: Vanguard arrives, while the next beta weekend for this year's latest Call of Duty kicks off on September 16.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Lawn Mowing Simulator
PC
Call of Duty: Warzone
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)