Lawn Mowing Simulator Briefly Had More Viewers On Twitch Than Call Of Duty: Warzone

Streaming platform Twitch's most-viewed games are usually easy to predict. Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Valorant regularly top the charts, but for a brief time, the newly-released Lawn Mowing Simulator rose to the top of the streaming charts. Lawn Mowing Simulator even surpassed Call of Duty: Warzone with its gameplay, which delivers exactly what it promises on the box.

While developer Skyhook's yardwork simulator has since been eclipsed on Twitch by Warzone, the game has a dedicated following and fans of what it has to offer. So how did Lawn Mowing Simulator earn more viewers than Warzone for a brief moment in time? By being passionate and authentic about its subject matter, according to Skyhook.

"Lawn Mower Simulator has been a labor of neatly-trimmed-love from day one," the developer explained in a blog post. "Every single thing we've crafted--from the gloriously green maps to the specifications of the equipment people like Atlas use in everyday life--has been done with care. We take pride in every detail, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant to some, and want our players to experience the authentic --and sometimes literal--highs and lows of lawn mowing."

Warzone's traffic has picked up again now that its big new update is out, adding several balance changes for weapons and attachments. Beyond that, Warzone's big Pacific map launches later this year just as Call of Duty: Vanguard arrives, while the next beta weekend for this year's latest Call of Duty kicks off on September 16.