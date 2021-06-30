Latest Xbox Console Update Available For Insiders

Microsoft has released the latest Xbox system update to select members of its Xbox Insider program. The update doesn't make any significant changes but does fix a number of issues and updates the list of known issues.

The Xbox system update will be available for members of the Xbox Insiders program in the Alpha Ring today, fixing a number of small issues. The update fixes an issue where the Netflix app wouldn't launch for some users, some games wouldn't launch even after being reinstalled, and an issue where some consoles couldn't connect to the network.

Xbox also recently announced that the Xbox Cloud Streaming service is now available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in more regions across iOS devices, Windows 10 PCs, MacOS, and Android devices. The service is also now being powered by Xbox Series X technology, allowing for faster loading and higher quality game streaming.

You can read the full Xbox update patch notes here or below:

System Update Details:

OS version released: XB_FLT_2108CO\22000.1595.210628-2200

Available: 2 p.m. PT – June 30, 2021

Mandatory: 3 a.m. PT – July 1, 2021

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

Apps

Fixed an issue where the Netflix app was failing to launch for some users.

Installation

Fixed an issue where some titles would fail to launch even after being re-installed.

Networking

Fixes to address some consoles not being able to connect to the network after a recent update.

System

Fixed an issue where some consoles would reboot when powered on from standby.

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Known Issues

We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.

We’re still tracking these known issues:

Audio

Some users have reported that they are not hearing any audio with Dolby Atmos enabled.

Dolby Vision for Gaming

Some TVs do not support Dolby Vision at 120 Hz currently and will fall back to either 60 Hz or HDR. We are working closely with TV manufactures to update firmware support for Dolby Vision capabilities. Go to Settings>General>TV & Display Options>4K TV details and look for “Your TV setup supports Dolby Vision”.

Users may notice that some titles such as Mass Effect: Legendary Edition might stop supporting Dolby Vision for Gaming after the initial release. This is expected while the feature is in Preview.

Some users have reported Dolby Vision for gaming not performing as expected. Note: If you encounter an issue, please make sure to check the following: Ensure the TV has the latest firmware Use the Xbox-provided HDMI cable that was included with the console Connect the TV directly to the Xbox and try to see if the problem still persists (i.e. remove any AVRs, Soundbars, HDMI boxes, etc.)



Edge (New)

The new version of the browser is not available for Alpha users at this time. When the browser does become available for Preview to Alpha we will be sure to let users know.

Games

We’ve received reports that controller input is not working when a game is launched. Workaround: Reboot the console and relaunch the game.



Guide

We are investigating reports of the audio mixer being unable to adjust chat/game audio levels.

HDMI-CEC

We’ve received some reports that HDMI-CEC is not working correctly. Note: Ensure that your TV supports HDMI-CEC and is also enabled before filing feedback.



Home

Some users have reported that the icon for a disc-based title is not appearing on the dashboard.

My Games & Apps

Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag.

TV/Display