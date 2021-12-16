Latest Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Trailer Shows Off The Spellshot And Clawbringer In Action

New details on the Spellshot and Clawbringer character classes have been revealed by 2K Games and Gearbox for the upcoming Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Joining the Stabbomancer and Brr-Zerker, the Spellshot is described as a gun-toting wizard who's equipped with spells that can turn enemies into harmless livestock. When the Spellshot isn't weaving spells, they can imbue their weapons with magical buffs to enhance damage output.

Clawbringers are described as warriors who can call down thunder and flames on their enemies, have a massive hammer that's legally distinct from the one seen in Marvel's Thor movies, and can also command a fire-breathing Wyvern companion to fly forth and smite their enemies. When they join a squad, Clawbringers can also use their Dragon Aura ability to empower their teammates so that they can deal extra damage.

Similar to how Vault Hunters can be customized in Borderlands 3, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features a multiclass system that lets you mix and match from six different character skill trees. The previously Stabbomancer are critical-hit-focused assassins who focus on creating opportunities to deal massive damage to enemies, while Brr-Zerkers are your DPS tanks who complement their firepower with an onslaught of brutal frost-infused melee attacks.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is coming March 25, 2022 to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. In case you missed it, Gearbox previously released teasers on the celebrity voices in the game, a new look at the environments that Tina has dreamed up for her tabletop gaming session, and to get everyone in the mood for the spin-off, Borderlands 2 expansion Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragonkeep has been turned into a standalone game.