Latest Star Wars Animated Short Features Leia, Ewoks, And Stormtroopers

Forces of Destiny is a series of web shorts focusing on the female heroes of the Star Wars universe. The latest is set during the Rebels' time on Endor in Return of the Jedi, and it shows Princess Leia and her Ewok pals encounter some rather unfriendly Stormtroopers. Check it out below:

An earlier episode featured Rey and was voiced by Daisy Ridley, who plays the character in the movies. You can watch that here. Other characters due to appear in Forces of Destiny include Jyn Erso, Sabine Wren, Padme Amidala, and Ahsoka Tano.

Producer Carrie Beck previously explained that these shorts all take place between the events of the movies, and hinted that we might start to see characters overlap.

"One of the opportunities here was to tell the stories in between the larger moments and imagine some of the ways our characters have crossed. It’s all part of the larger swath of storytelling," she said, via EW.

In related news, the Han Solo spinoff movie has resumed production following the exit of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller last month. Veteran director Ron Howard has taken over, and despite the upheaval, the movie is still set for a May 2019 release.

The next Star Wars movie, meanwhile, will be The Last Jedi, which hits theaters in December. Watch the first trailer here.