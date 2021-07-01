Latest Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Update Improves Ray Tracing In Performance RT Mode

Nearly eight months after its original launch, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is going to look even better, albeit just on the PlayStation 5. The game's latest update includes improvements to its ray tracing, although just in one of its various graphics modes.

The update, version 1.10, should make the game's ray tracing in its performance RT mode look even better. It's not clear what improvements can be made, but if anything, anyone playing the game in performance RT mode will have a better visual experience.

Performance RT mode was added to Spider-Man: Miles Morales this past December. Before being added, players only had two graphics options for the game: performance and quality. Performance would let the game run at 60 frames per second without ray tracing while quality would throw ray tracing into the game but limit its frame rate to 30 frames per second. Performance RT includes both, adding lower quality ray tracing while letting the game run at 60 frames per second at the cost of overall image quality.

Even if you don't play Spider-Man: Miles Morales in performance RT mode, you should notice some improvements in the game. The 1.10 patch includes "Global stability fixes and performance improvements," an extremely general way of saying the game's frame rate is much more likely to stay constant.

Visual updates for Spider-Man: Miles Morales aren't anything new at this point. The game's last update included a new costume and "realistic muscle deformation" for select suits. Another major PlayStation 5 title, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also received a visual update recently, adding a 120 HZ "Display Mode" that boosts the game's frame rate up to 40 frames per second when played in Fidelity graphics mode.